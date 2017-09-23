Watch Josh Windass slide tackle Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha

Pedro Caixinha asks his Rangers players for the utmost dedication but he didn’t envisage them tackling him.

With barely three minutes on the clock Josh Windass chased a ball to the touchline where he got a nudge from Celtic’s Mikael Lustig.

The nudge send him to the ground and sliding into his manager who stood only a couple of yards away.

The Portuguese boss was back to his feet quickly, lifting his player before sharing a laugh and sending him on his way with a pat on the head.