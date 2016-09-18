Warburton reacts to questions about Joey Barton

A meeting between Rangers midfielder Joey Barton and his club manager Mark Warburton tomorrow is likely to determine whether the outspoken player has a future with his current employers, with the Ibrox manager’s irritation over questions concerning Barton’s banishment from the club this week causing him to cut short his press conference following a scoreless draw at home to Ross County.

Barton was sent home from training on Tuesday after a heated argument with Andy Halliday over Rangers’ display in losing 5-1 to Celtic gave way to an intemperate exchange with Warburton.

The 34-year-old, who has never been out of the spotlight since his move to Rangers from Burnley in the summer as the result of his acidic opinion-giving, later apologised on Twitter for his “over the top” language.

At the same time he questioned being asked to stay away for the rest of the week. He then appeared on radio stating the club’s stance on what was effectively a suspension was “strange”.

Warburton sought to present the messy fallout over Barton’s banishment as not up for discussion after a draw with County that he maintained had been the product of his team’s “best 90 minute performance of the season”. Several times he stressed it was an “internal matter” that had “not at all” affected his team’s preparation. “If you work on a building site and bricks don’t turn up you’ve got a problem,” he said. “So it’s just another matter than you deal with.

“It’s part of the challenges of day-to-day working life. It didn’t affect our preparations, we trained well and delivered a good performance which didn’t get the rewards I felt the players deserved.”

Returning to Barton’s post-quarrels behaviour, it was put to Warburton that it could not be an internal matter when his player had been on the radio talking about it.

“As I said, I can’t do any more, I’ve tried to be polite with you, but if you ask the same questions, one more question, I’ll be polite with you and walk out the interview.”

Yet it is a public matter, it was simply pointed out to him. At that Warburton, whose side face Queen of the South in the Betfred League Cup quarter-final at Ibrox on Tuesday, got up from his chair and walked towards the exit of the press room as he stated: “There you go. All the best gents. See you Tuesday.