Video: Fernando Ricksen gets standing ovation from Rangers fans

Fernando Ricksen was met by a standing ovation when he arrived at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Fernando Ricksen was met by an emotional reception at Ibrox. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Arriving ahead of the game against Hamilton Academical, Ricksen was surrounded by fans as he got out of his taxi in a wheelchair and given a rousing and emotional reception.

Ricksen was brought on to the pitch prior to the game kicking off with Ibrox rising in unison to salute the Dutchman. It was followed by a minute’s applause in the second minute in honour of the player.

The ex-Rangers star has been fighting motor neurone disease after being diagnosed with the terminal disease in 2013.

In recent months he’s begun to lose further strength in his arms and neck as his health has deteriorated.