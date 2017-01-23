US teenager bombarded with tweets from happy Rangers fans

This past weekend turned out to be a surprisingly busy one on social media for American teenager Kenny Miller after his namesake’s heroics in the Scottish Cup meant he was bombarded with tweets from delighted Rangers fans.

The former Scottish international netted twice in the dying minutes as Rangers advanced into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup at the expense of Motherwell, who had led 1-0 at Ibrox thanks to a Louis Moult header.

After the game, supporters took to social media in search of their hero as they wished to offer thanks and lavish praise upon the 37-year-old striker.

Instead, they found 18-year-old Kenny Miller from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From his profile picture, it’s pretty easy to tell he is not the Kenny Miller, but that didn’t stop the tweets pouring in.

With his phone presuming buzzing every 30 seconds with notifications from Twitter, Miller issued a plea for fans to stop.

He tweeted: “I don’t want to sound like a d**k, but I AM NOT A SOCCER PLAYER! People keep tweeting at me telling me I had a great game. Please stop.”

It did not have the desired effect as Rangers supporters continued to thank him for his double against Motherwell.

Although, instead of getting frustrated further, tweets late on Sunday indicated the American Miller had relented and started to embrace the attention.

