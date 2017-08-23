UK terror fears spark road closures around Ibrox

Police will close roads around Ibrox due to current threats of terrorism to the UK

Today, Rangers posted a statement from Police Scotland on their website notifying fans that the precautions will be implemented.

Road closures had already been in effect for some home games but now will be enforced for all matches.

The statement said: “Police Scotland constantly review how we police major events and sporting fixtures.

“You will have noticed at recent matches at Ibrox Stadium that roads around the perimeter of the stadium have been closed prior to and at the conclusion of the match.

“Taking into account the current UK Threat Level and to ensure the safety of all spectators this new arrangement will continue until further notice. The road closures will be lifted as soon as the Safety Officer and Match Commander are satisfied that the spectators are safely away from the stadium.

“We hope you understand the reasoning behind the closures and ask for your patience and support.

“We work closely with the Safety Team at Rangers Football Club and this is an ongoing partnership that will continue as we work together to keep you all safe.”