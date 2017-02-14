Scottish football managers deserve Rangers job - McGhee

Motherwell boss Mark McGhee would like Rangers to look within Scottish football for their new manager.

The Gers board is searching for a replacement for Mark Warburton, who departed in some confusion on Friday night, the Englishman refuting a club statement that he and his management team had resigned.

McGhee is not surprised that Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, who he will face at Pittodrie on Wednesday night, is among the contenders, and he made mention of another name being linked with the vacant Ibrox post - St Johnstone’s Tommy Wright.

The former Aberdeen manager said: “As someone who has been at that club and knowing how difficult it is to manage it, I think he (McInnes) has done a brilliant job.

“I see Tommy Wright linked with (Rangers) and equally, with the resources he has, he has done a brilliant job.

“I would love to see one of these guys get the opportunity.

“We all do these courses, the pro-licences, and we all work hard with the resources that we have and I think it is good when these guys get that recognition.”

McGhee’s former Aberdeen team-mate and ex-Rangers boss Alex McLeish appears to be the front-runner.

And amid speculation that the Glasgow club might change their management structure to include a director of football, the Well boss is confident that McLeish, who has managed in Scotland, England, Belgium and Egypt, could perform any role.

He said: “Alex has the ability, experience, contacts and knowledge to do either role, to go in there as manager or go in there as director of football and work with a younger manager.

“He would be a big asset for any club. It is a club he knows well, a club that he has worked at and a club he has the heart for so I don’t see anything negative about that.

“Alex is a brilliant networker. He has contacts everywhere and he has been the Scotland manager, so he would be a fantastic asset to a club the size of Rangers, there is no doubt about that.”

Motherwell will move from eighth into sixth place with a draw against the Dons in a fixture that had to be rearranged after the floodlights failed at Pittodrie in December with the match only minutes old.

McGhee said: “If we don’t get beat (on Wednesday night), we are back in the top six.

“That is the way we have to approach it, incrementally - just chip away at it and try to get in there before the split.

“I think we are good enough to go on a run and there will be one or two others also good enough.

“We have to make sure we don’t get left behind.”

