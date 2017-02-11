Rumour Mill: Warburton exits Rangers | McInnes plays down Ibrox link | Ambrose ‘desperate to join Blackburn’

Mark Warburton leaves Rangers on a chaotic night at Ibrox; Dons boss plays down Gers link and Ambrose ‘desperate to join Blackburn’ amid work permit struggle

Warburton denies resigning

Mark Warburton last night denied he had resigned as Rangers manager - despite a club statement confirming the manager, assistant David Weir and chief scout Frank McParland had all left.

Warburton said: “What’s going on? This is scandalous, I’ve no idea what they’re talking about. I haven’t resigned. I’ve never resigned - I’ve no idea what they’re talking about.”

It is understood the trio had their resignations accepted by Ibrox directors on Wednesday before an agent asked if all three could remain in their posts.

Reports earlier this week had linked the Rangers management team with a move to then manager-less Nottingham Forest. (The Scotsman)

Resignations save Rangers £700k

Rangers have saved a whopping £700,000 by accepting the resignations of Mark Warburton, David Weir and Frank McParland.

Writing in the Telegraph, journalist Roddy Forsyth reveals Warburton and Weir were on the brink of dismissal - which would have cost Rangers £1.2 million - but their resignations mean the club will part with £500,000 instead.

The Ibrox board agreed to release the pair along with Frank McParland from their contracts before Warburton’s agent Dave Lockwood asked if a U-turn could be made. But the club’s board met and agreed that as the resignations had already been accepted, there should be no change in the club’s position. (Telegraph)

Warburton ‘consults legal team’

Mark Warburton has vowed to seek legal advice following his farcical Rangers exit.

Warburton insists he hasn’t resigned, and intends to take training at Auchenhowie today - but Rangers have said Under-20s coach Graeme Murty will take charge of training, and tomorrow’s match against Morton in the Scottish Cup.

And Warburton has contacted his legal team after being relieved of his duties at Ibrox. (Various)

McLeish, Davies linked with Ibrox job

Alex McLeish and Billy Davies are two of the names linked with the Ibrox job, with Derek McInnes insisting he has ‘unfinished business’ at Aberdeen as he sought to play down rumours linking him with a return to Rangers.

McLeish was in the Rangers hotseat between 2001 and 2006, leading the Ibrox side to three league titles, two Scottish cups and three league cups.

Davies, meanwhile, played for the Gers between 1981 and 1984, and has been linked with the managerial post in the past.

Michael O’Neill and Frank de Boer have also been mentioned as potential successors to Warburton. (Various)

Ambrose ‘desperate to sign for Blackburn’

Efe Ambrose is desperate to sign for Blackburn Rovers, but despite a loan move being agreed on transfer deadline day, the Nigerian remains in limbo as both parties await a work permit.

But Rovers boss Owen Coyle has said Ambrose could clinch a permanent move to Lancashire in the summer if he impresses.

Ambrose is currently training with Blackburn, and Coyle revealed that he has settled in and is ‘desperate to be at Blackburn Rovers and kick-start his career.’ (Lancashire Telegraph)

Hibs to extend Drage trial period

Hibernian will keep Norwegian winger Thomas Drage at East Mains for the best part of next week as the Easter Road management team continue to run the rule over the Falkenbergs midfielder.

The 24-year-old, who has also had spells at Tromso and at Swedish sides Sogndal and Varbergs BoIS, has been training with Hibs in recent days. (Edinburgh Evening News)

McInnes wants summer football

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has called on the SPFL to introduce summer football, as he bemoaned the lack of time between European qualifiers and the end of the previous season.

McInnes, who revealed Aberdeen played at least one competitive match in evey month of 2016, said: “There doesn’t seem to be any let-up in the calendar to try and get some proper rest.

“You could argue all day about the benefits of summer football for our country and I think at some point we need to have a go at it.” (Scottish Sun)

Warburton was wearing ‘dunce’s hat’, insists Sutton

BT Sport pundit and former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has insisted the Rangers job was ‘too big’ for Mark Warburton.

In a video posted on Twitter, Sutton said: “No surprises for me, it’s been a disastrous season. It hasn’t been a magic hat in recent weeks, it has been a dunce’s hat.

“Some of the things coming out of his mouth - ‘if Celtic win four fewer games and Rangers win one, there’ll only be a ten point gap’ - Mark Warburton has lost the plot.” (The Scotsman)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Mikael Lustig has insisted his rabona assist against St Johnstone wasn’t disrespectful but has conceded it probably won’t happen too often

• Former Hibs, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Falkirk boss John Hughes has taken charge of Raith Rovers until the end of the season

• David Wotherspoon insists his team mate Zander Clark would be a Scotland international - if he didn’t play for St Johnstone

• Brendan Rodgers has insisted Moussa Dembele can go onto become France’s main striker on the international stage