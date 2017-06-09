Rumour Mill: Walker wanted by Rangers | Thistle will listen to Lindsay offers | Benfica winger’s Ibrox talks

Jamie Walker is the latest player to be linked with a move to Rangers, Partick Thistle confirm that they ‘have’ to listen to offers for Liam Lindsay and Benfica winger Daniel Candeias jets in for Rangers talks.

Hearts' Jamie Walker is a target for Rangers. Pic: SNS/Alan Rennie

Walker on Caixinha’s wishlist

Pedro Caixinha’s Rangers rebuild continues at pace with Jamie Walker the latest player to be earmarked for a move to Ibrox. The club have already added four players to the squad ahead of the new season and Walker is one of the next pieces in the puzzle. He has told Hearts he doesn’t want to sign a new deal and the club are open to offers. (Daily Mail)

Thistle to consider offers for Liam Lindsay

Partick thistle managing director Ian Maxwell has confirmed that the Firhill club will listen to any offers for their in-demand centre-back. Lindsay has been attracting attention from various clubs south of the border. (The Herald)

Benfica winger jets in for Ibrox talks

Daniel Candeias will become Rangers’ fifth addition after the winger opted against a permanent switch to Turkey where he has been on loan with Alanyaspor for reunion with Pedro Caixinha. The 29-year-old worked with Caixinha at Nacional in his native Portugal and will cost £750,000 from Benfica. (The Sun)

Morales deal hits snag

Rangers face uncertainty in their hope to open the chequebook with the £1million purchase of Colombian striker Alfredo Morales. The 20-year-old has been banging in the goals in the Finnish top-flight with HJK Helsinki but his Ibrox switch could hinge on his passport with his current side having sent his documents to the British Embassy for a visa in case they land Welsh opposition in the Europa League. The striker, who hit 30 goals last season, caught the attention of Rangers coach Jonatan Johannsson. (Daily Record)

Stokes Hibs move off

Anthony Stokes is set to stay at Blackburn Rovers with the club unwilling to pay off the remaining two years of the striker’s contract. The Irishman, who has struggled in Lancashire, was hoping for a move back to Easter Road but is set to stay with the League One outfit. (Lancashire Telegraph)

ICT to appoint Sheerin

Inverness have received permission to speak to Paul Sheerin who is currently coaching Aberdeen’s under-20 side. The Caley Jags are looking for the manager to rebuild the side in the Ladbrokes Championship and have pinpointed the 42-year-old who enjoyed a three-and-a-half-year spell at the club. (The Press and Journal)

Brown responds to Scholes jibe

Scott Brown has responded to a jibe from former England midfielder Paul Scholes that he wouldn’t have been capable of producing for a big club in England. The Celtic captain said he didn’t have a point to prove having played in the Champions League against the very best. (Sky Sports)

Hearts target Manchester City full-back

Ian Cathro is looking to add Manchester City left-back Ashley Smith-Brown to his squad on a season-long loan deal. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan Dutch second tier side NAC Breda who he helped to promotion. He has been capped by England at a number of youth level up to under-20 and would become Hearts’ third summer signing. (Various)

Scobbie a target for Dundee

St Johnstone defender Tam Scobbie is interesting Dundee with manager Neil McCann looking to make the versatile defender his first recruit. The 29-year-old, who played with McCann at Falkirk, has been offered a contract by Saints but may find Dundee a tempting offer where he would likely be a regular. (Daily Express)

Hibs complete deal for Ambrose

Neil Lennon’s Ladbrokes Premiership preparation stepped up a notch with the confirmation of Efe Ambrose on a two-year deal. The defender was a coup for the Hibees when they secured his services on loan from Celtic to help push the team over the line for promotion to the top-flight. His signing had been held up due to red tape, but with all issues being ratified he has made the permanent move from Glasgow to the capital. (Various)

Hayes a step closer to Celtic move

Jonny Hayes’ potential move to Celtic took a small step forward when Cardiff City pulled the plug on any deal for the Aberdeen winger. Neil Warnock, who has just completed a deal for Callum Paterson, was interested in the speedster vut have opted to look at different targets. Fellow Championship clubs Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City remain interested but the favourites remain Celtic for the £1.2million priced Irishman. (Daily Mail)

European final KO for Scots

Hampden Park won’t host the 2019 Europa League final the SFA have confirmed. The organisation had expressed interest in holding their first European final in over a decade but failed to follow it up with a formal bid. (Various)

Armstrong proves McNamara right

Jackie McNamara has taken pleasure in seeing Stuart Armstrong fulfil the potential he knew the player possessed when he was his boss at Dundee United. The York City chief executive knew he had an exceptional talent within days of walking through the doors at Tannadice. (The Sun)

Scotland have to play out of their skins, says Thompson

Steven Thompson believes Scotland can defeat England, but only if they play to their absolute best. In his column he called the game a “must-win” and believes Ryan Fraser should start ahead of James Forrest. (The Herald)

Locke and Brown link-up again

Cowdenbeath boss Gary Locke has made Billy Brown an early summer recruit by appointing the former East Fife manager as his number two. The duo helped the club to SPFL safety. (The Herald)