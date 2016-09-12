Rumour mill: Suarez and Barcelona wary of Celtic | Ex-Rangers ace hopes Celts ‘fail’ | Lennon hails Hibs history-makers

Luis Suarez says Barcelona have taken note of Celtic; Lee Wallace urges Rangers to learn from Old Firm hammering; Vladimir Weiss clearly doesn’t like Celtic; Neil Lennon’s full of praise for Hibs’ record-breakers

Suarez and Barca wary of Celtic

Striker Luis Suarez has admitted that Barcelona know they’ll be in for a tough test when the Scottish champions face them at the Nou Camp tomorrow night. “We have been studying Celtic in preparation and Brendan Rodgers has them scoring a lot of goals and playing exciting football. That’s Brendan’s way. He will not only make Celtic a better team but he will make their individuals better players. They’ll be optimistic they can get a good result, but we must just focus on what happens on the field. (The Sun)

Don’t be fooled by defeat, says Iniesta

However, Suarez’s fellow Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has warned Celtic not to take notice of the Catalans’ shock 2-1 defeat by Alaves at the weekend. “Against Celtic, everything will be different. This loss won’t affect us,” he said. (Daily Record)

Wallace: Use Old Firm defeat as motivation

Rangers captain Lee Wallace has urged Rangers to use Saturday’s 5-1 defeat by Celtic as motivation for the coming weeks. “We never want to feel the pain we felt on Saturday ever again,” said Wallace. “We have to use that as motivation to get ourselves going, to quickly move on and be better for it.” (The Scotsman)

Ex-Ger Weiss wants Celtic to ‘fail’

Former Rangers winger Vladimir Weiss has written off Celtic’s Champions League chances, admitting he wants to see the club “fail” in Europe because he “doesn’t like them”. The now Al-Gharafa player said: “Celtic are the weakest team in their group and they will find it very difficult to pick up any points. I hope they don’t. I hope Manchester City [another of his former clubs) can win both matches against them. It would be good to see that happen because, if I’m being really honest, I don’t really like them.” (The Sun)

Lennon hails his Hibs history-makers

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon lauded his Hibs players after they won their first five opening league matches for the first time in 70 years. You’re kidding me,” Lennon’s said when learning of his players’ feat, before adding: “I’m very pleased with that. It’s an achievement as it’s always difficult to win five games in a row at any time.” (Edinburgh Evening News)

Considine: Aberdeen will still be Celtic’s biggest rivals

Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine insists the Dons will be Celtic’s biggest rivals despite a 1-1 home draw with Inverness. “We’ve not hit our maximum yet,” he said. “We just need to brush the last five games under the carpet, have a good week’s training and start our season against Dundee on Sunday.” (various)

Kisses for United’s penalty king Bell

Cammy Bell admitted he was left laughing after he saved three penalties in a row during Dundee United’s 3-1 win over Dunfermline – and that his team-mates were even giving him kisses. “When I saved the third one, I just laughed at myself and a few of the boys came and gave me a few kisses!” said the Tangerines’ hero. (various)

In brief

• Hearts boss Robbie Neilson hailed his substitutes as they came back to defeat Hamilton 3-1. (Edinburgh Evening News)

• Derek McInnes hopes Graham Shinnie won’t be sidelined for long after picking up a “nerve” injury against Inverness. (various)

• Scott Sinclair admits Celtic are helping him get over his Aston Villa hell. (Scotsman)

• Partick goalkeeper Ryan Scully says the Jags need to do the “dirty” side of football to get off the bottom of the Premiership (various)

And what’s happening abroad

• Oliver Burke made an impressive debut for RB Leipzig, creating the Bundesliga club’s 89th-minute goal in the 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

• Loaned-out Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart made a costly mistake in his opening game for Italian side Torino as they lost 2-1 away at Atalanta.

• Mario Balotelli started his new career in France with Nice impressively, scoring twice in a 3-2 win over Marseille.