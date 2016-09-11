Rumour Mill: Senderos ‘will bounce back’ | Hibs eye Brown | Celtic ‘should have had man sent off’ | Novo death threat

Senderos backed to recover from horror debut’; cops warn Nacho Novo over death threat; Warburton denies major gulf between Celtic and Rangers and Hibs linked with defender

Senderos can bounce back, says Wallace

LEE Wallace has backed Philippe Senderos to recover from his horror show in Saturday’s Old Firm clash.

The Swiss stopper was at fault for at least two Celtic goals and was sent for an early bath after picking up two yellow cards for a foul and a handball.

But Wallace said: “I’m not disappointed in Philipp. He was rightly sent off but I spoke to him and told him not to be too down. He’s a professional.” (Scotland on Sunday)

Hibs linked with Reece Brown

HIBERNIAN have been linked with defender Reece Brown, as they look for cover for the right back position.

And the Easter Road side are reportedly interested in the brother of former Manchester United defender Wes Brown, who left Bury during the summer and is a free agent.

A former England Under-19 and Under-20 international, 24-year-old Brown started his career at Old Trafford and has had spells with Bradford, Doncaster, Oldham, Coventry, Carlisle and Barnsley. (Various)

Celtic ‘should have had man sent off’ - Warburton

MARK Warburton believes Celtic should have lost a man just minutes after his own centre-half, Phillipe Senderos, was sent off in Saturday’s Old Firm clash.

Barrie McKay appeared to be bodychecked by Mikael Lustig before Kolo Toure – who had been booked – kicked the ball away in the aftermath. The incident resulted in Rangers No 2 David Weir being sent to the stand.

Warburton added: “We felt Barrie McKay was taken out by a player on a yellow card. That’s why David was sent to the stands. We never want to see players sent off – Philippe had to go, red card – but we felt on the far side, clear as day, Barrie McKay is taken out.” (Scotland on Sunday)

Cops warn Novo over death threat

GLENTORAN striker Nacho Novo has reportedly been given urgent security advice after a threat on his life.

Glentoran chairman Stephen Henderson said: “We were contacted by police last week and informed a death threat had been made against one of our players.

“We gave the player as much help and support as we could. This included him missing training sessions in order to facilitate his own personal security.” (Sun on Sunday)

Warburton: No major gulf between Old Firm sides

RANGERS boss Mark Warburton has denied that there is a gulf in class between his side and Celtic.

Warburton claimed that the red card shown to Gers debutant Philippe Senderos allowed Celtic to put a gloss on the scoreline, and claimed he wouldn’t swap a single Ibrox player for a Parkhead equivalent.

He said: “My job is to say who would I take from their squad and swap, and I don’t see a major gulf. Today they have the bragging rights and deserved to win. But there’s no major gulf.” (Sunday Post)

Barcelona hit with injury fears ahead of Celtic clash

BARCELONA will be without first choice ‘keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen for their clash with Celtic, after the German goalie picked up an injury in training last week.

Former Ajax No 1 Jasper Cillessen was between the sticks for Barca’s shock 2-1 defeat to Alaves, as Luis Enrique rested seven players against the newly-promoted Basque side.

Barca lined up with Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba on the bench but even the Iniesta, Messi and Suarez couldn’t turn the game around. (Various)

Bell makes history with penalty stops

DUNDEE United goalkeeper Cammy Bell made history with three penalty saves yesterday - but Tannadice boss Ray McKinnon blasted whistler John Beaton for awarding the spot kicks in the first place.

McKinnon said: “I’m not saying anything about the referee, because if I do I do I’m liable to be in Hampden. I’m not going to say it, but you know what I’m feeling. It was an embarrassment.”

United went on to win 3-1 at East End Park after Bell had denied Gavin Reilly, Nicky Clark and Paul McMullan. (Scottish Sun)

Gauld determined to prove critics wrong

RYAN Gauld has vowed to prove his critics wrong after joining Vitoria Setubal on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

The former Dundee United winger has only featured rarely for Sporting’s first team, and plays in the Portuguese giants’ B team before joining Setubal this summer.

The Scotland Under-21 international added: “Since I moved to Portugal, I’ve learnt ten times more than I think I would have done if I’d stayed in Scotland or the UK.

“Sporting are happy with how everything is going. I haven’t played yet at Vitoria but that’s only because I got there late and I’ve had a lot less games than everyone else. “ (Scotland on Sunday)