Rumour Mill: RB Leipzig plan £6m bid for McKay| May interests Hearts and Hibs| Nagbe still dreams of Celtic

Barrie McKay has been targeted by RB Leipzig for a £6 million January move, Hearts and Hibs have joined Aberdeen in the hunt for Stevie May, Darlington Nagbe still wants Celtic move and Michael O’Halloran is interesting clubs south of the border.

RB Leipzig launch £6 million bid for McKay

RB Leipzig want to sign Rangers winger Barrie McKay for around £6 million. The controversial German side, currently second in the Bundesliga, have held preliminary talks over a move which would see the 22-year-old link up with fellow Scot Oliver Burke. McKay, who only has 18 months to run on his contract at Ibrox, impressed Leipzig in the recent friendly between the sides. Rangers boss Mark Warburton is keen to get the player, who he feels can go as far as he wants, on an extended contract. (Daily Record)

Hearts and Hibs join race for Stevie May

While Aberdeen lead the race for the Preston North End hitman, Hearts, Hibs and Dundee have expressed their interest in signing the former St Johnstone striker. May has been out of action since November 2015 following a serious knee ligament injury. The 24-year-old’s preference is Aberdeen with former boss Tommy Wright admitting he can’t compete with the clubs in for the frontman. (Various)

Nagbe still pines for Celtic

Former Celtic target Darlington Nagbe still wants to pull on the Celtic jersey after experiencing the atmosphere during the club’s home game against Barcelona. However, the midfielder is “not too sure if something will happen” following Celtic’s £2.8 million signing of Kouassi Eboue. (The Sun)

English duo express interest in O’Halloran

Mark Warburton dismissed speculation linking Michael O’Halloran with a move to Hearts, with St Johnstone, Ross County and Motherwell also keen on the rapid winger. Barnsley and Oxford United are the latest sides eyeing up a move for the 26-year-old. (Daily Record)

Ajer set for Killie move

Celtic teenager Kristoffer Ajer is primed for a five-month loan deal at Kilmarnock. The 18-year-old Norwegian has featured once this season for the Celts but will spend the rest of the season gaining experience at Rugby Park. (Various)

Buddies youngster in demand

St Mirren have rejected bids for their teenage winger Kyle McAllister from Brighton & Hove Albion and Charlton Athletic, while Premier League champions Leicester City have been keeping tabs on the 17-year-old. However, Stevie Mallan is set for a £150,000 switch to Barnsley. (Daily Mail)

Dempster asks Rudi to come forward

Hibernian chief executive Leann Dempster has told Raith Rovers’ Rudi Skacel he is free to make a complaint over his allegations that he was called a refugee on his most recent visit to Easter Road. The former Heart of Midlothian star recently criticised “small kids” and old ladies” as well as fans “dressed up in ties and suits” for their language during the Kirkcaldy outfit’s draw with Hibs in December. Dempster “wasn’t aware of anything on the day and did not hear anything”. However, she has told Skacel if he “feels like he would like to make a complaint to the club he is free to do so”. (Various)

Hamilton fans set for boycott

Fans of Hamilton Academical are to boycott the club’s upcoming games in protest of manager Martin Canning. Supporters group WeAreHamilton published an open letter stating their intention to miss the Premiership game with Kilmarnock because of their lack of faith in Canning. (The Herald)

Rodgers backs Lawwell

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has told Scottish football that they should be glad if Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell is running Scottish football. Rodgers said: “My experience of of Peter is he’s a wonderful ambassador, not just for Celtic, but for Scottish football. (Various)

NEWS IN BRIEF

•Stevie Farrell will be unveiled as the new Stranraer boss today, ahead of their William Hill Scottish Cup clash with Aberdeen, taking over from Brian Reid. Farrell has been No2 at Dumbarton since 2015, moving with Stephen Aitken from Stranraer.

•Robbie Muirhead has completed his move to MK Dons from Hearts, linking up with former manager Robbie Neilson. The forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

•Marcus Haber has signed a new two-year-deal at Dundee.

•Former Hearts striker Osman Sow has moved from the Chinese Superleague to the United Arab Emirates, joining Emirates FC.

•Scottish centre back Stuart Findlay has earned the praise of Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez for his role in the club’s 3-1 win over Birmingham in the FA Cup.

