Rumour Mill: Rangers ‘set to sack Barton’ | Hibs to appeal Bartley red | Blackburn eye Paterson

Rangers could sack Joey Barton; Hibs set to appeal red card shown to Marvin Bartley and Blackburn keen on Hearts defender

Barton faces Rangers sack

JOEY Barton’s time at Rangers could come to a premature end, with the midfielder facing showdown talks with manager Mark Warburton on Monday.

The controversial midfielder was left out of the squad to play Ross County after a bust-up at the Ibrox side’s Auchehowie training ground with fellow midfielder Andy Halliday.

But while Barton claimed yesterday that he felt he had nothing to apologise for following the incident, but after seeming to ignore warnings from Rangers to lie low after his ban, Barton could be on his way out of Ibrox. (Sunday Times)

Hibs set to appeal Bartley sending-off

HIBERNIAN head coach Neil Lennon has all but confirmed the club will appeal the red card dished out to midfielder Marvin Bartley during yesterday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Ayr United.

Bartley was shown a straight red card by ref Nick Walsh after a robust challenge on Jamie Adams - but Lennon feels the red card wasn’t warranted.

Lennon fumed: “I’m not convinced it was an ordering-off. There was no real malice in the tackle. There were a lot of cynical things that went on in the game and they only merited a yellow card.

“He’s bitterly disappointed. I’ll need to get the referee’s take on it but we’ll definitely consider an appeal.” (Various)

Warburton storms out of press conference

RANGERS boss Mark Warburton refused to answer questions on Joey Barton at the press conference following his side’s 0-0 draw with Ross County and eventually left the meeting early.

Warburton, who could sack Barton on Monday, said: “I’m not going to talk about Joey Barton. It’s an internal matter that is being dealt with by Rangers Football Club. We won’t make any comment on any internal matter.” (Sky Sports)

Blackburn run rule over Paterson

BLACKBURN Rovers had Hearts defender Callum Paterson watched during the 1-0 loss away to St Johnstone yesterday as Owen Coyle’s side weigh up a move for the 21-year-old.

The full back is out of contract next summer and talks over a new deal at Tynecastle have so far stalled.

Wigan Athletic failed with three bids for Paterson during the last transfer window, with Hearts reportedly keen to keep the defender at Tynecastle for the season. (Sunday Express)

Zidane hails Dembele

REAL Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has hailed Celtic striker Moussa Dembele and has backed the youngster to become one of Europe’s top forwards.

France legend Zizou said: “I do like to watch the young French players and Dembele is a player I am excited about. Now he has to prove himself in Europe — he needs to show what he’s capable of.”

Dembele scored a hat-trick as Celtic defeated Old Firm rivals Rangers 5-1 last weekend, taking his tally for Celtic to seven goals in 11 games. (Scottish Sun)

Jozo set for Celtic return

CELTIC defender Jozo Simunovic could be in line for his first Celtic appearance in eight months when the Hoops face Alloa in the League Cup quarter finals.

The Croatian stopper, who looked poised to move to Torino on deadline day before the deal collapsed, has struggled with injury since joining Celtic and last played in the side’s 4-1 win over Dundee United in January. (Various)

Schwarzer offers opinion on Barton

FORMER Chelsea and Australia goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer believes Joey Barton joined Rangers because he thought playing for Burnley in the Premier League would be ‘a tough old season’.

Schwarzer added: “Maybe he thought, I’ve done what I’m going to do and help them get promoted, Rangers is a massive club and I’m going to help them.

“When you get to a certain age, you start thinking ‘am I up for the mental challenge? If I go to Rangers, the likelihood is we’ll stay up - and do a lot better than that.’” (TalkSPORT)