Rumour Mill: Rangers midfielder to exit Ibrox? | Ex-Newcastle coach eyes Killie job | McGinn to Old Firm?

Andy Halliday open to permanent Azerbaijan switch; former Newcastle United coach John Carver linked with Kilmarnock job and both Rangers and Celtic should look to sign John McGinn says Michael Stewart

Halliday open to Ibrox exit

Andy Halliday, seen here celebrating a goal against Partick Thistle, has admitted he could leave Ibrox permanently. Picture: John Devlin

Andy Halliday has suggested that he could look to make a permanent move to Gabala as he revealed he’s adapting to life in Azerbaijan.

The midfielder won’t think about the future until the end of the season but did say: “At the moment, two things are important for me - to play every week and to help my team win games.” (Various)

Carver linked with Killie

Former Newcastle United head coach John Carver has been linked with the vacant managerial role at Kilmarnock, despite reports in England suggesting he was being lined up for the Gateshead job.

However, Alan Pardew’s former assistant is believed to be aiming higher than the National League and is believed to have flagged up his interest in the Rugby Park post. (Daily Record)

Old Firm should look to sign McGinn - Stewart

BBC Sport Scotland pundit Michael Stewart has suggested that both Celtic and Rangers should be looking to sign John McGinn.

The Scotland international, who scored a brace against the Hoops last week as Hibs came close to ending Celtic’s long unbeaten run, was linked with Nottingham Forest during the last transfer window.

But Stewart said in a live Q&A: “John McGinn is continuing to improve as a player. I am pretty sure that Celtic will be looking at him. But he’s the type of player that Rangers should have been looking at.” (BBC Sport Scotland)

Gers to play Morton friendly

Rangers are to play a closed doors friendly against Morton after their Eusebio Cup clash with Benfica in Canada was cancelled.

Caixinha said: “It was disappointing and frustrating because we were about to be together with the team away from Auchenhowie. We needed to re-plan everything and it was good that Morton accepted the challenge to be here with us.”

Read the full story on scotsman.com>>>

Killie fan banned for McCann rant

Kilmarnock fan Gordon Sawers has been slapped with a seven-match ban by the Rugby Park side following an abusive tirade aimed at Dundee boss Neil McCann.

Sawers, who has become rather well-known for his rants which he posts on social media, branded McCann a “f***ing wee tadger” in a Facebook video post.

But Sawers, who has effectively been banned until January, insisted: “I wasn’t ejected, I wasn’t arrested, so how can they ban me?” (Scottish Sun)

Hartley takes Bairns job

Paul Hartley has been confirmed as the new manager of Falkirk.

The 40-year-old replaces Peter Houston following a poor start to the 2017/18 league season and has been tasked with turning around his new club’s ailing fortunes and getting them back in the Championship promotion hunt.

Read the full story on scotsman.com>>>

Gers boost as trio return to training

Rangers have been handed a boost after Niko Krancjar, Bruno Alves and Danny Wilson all returned to training.

Alves has declared himself fit to face Andorra in Portugal’s World Cup qualifier at the weekend while Wilson and Kranjcar are also in contention for a place in the squad to face St Johnstone, and could take part in the Morton friendly. (Scottish Sun)

‘Well keen to extend Robinson stay

Motherwell are reportedly keen on extending Stephen Robinson’s contract after a strong start to the Scottish Premiership season.

It is believed the Fir Park board are looking to offer Robinson improved terms, with his current deal up at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs set to play in front of four sell-out crowds

Hibs are set to play in front of sell-out crowds for four consecutive matches as fans snap up tickets for the clash with Aberdeen at Easter Road.

With the 2-2 draw with Celtic played in front of a full Parkhead and sell-out crowds set to take in the Betfred Cup semi-final against the Hoops at Hampden on October 21 and the first Edinburgh derby of the season against Hearts three days later, Neil Lennon’s men are assured bumper attendances for a mouthwatering run of fixtures.

Read the full story on edinburghnews.com>>>