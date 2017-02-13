Rumour Mill: Rangers eye Stuart Webber, Ross Wilson | ‘No Celtic treble talk’ | Fans blast Senderos

Rangers linked with Huddersfield guru and Southampton recruitment chief; James Forrest plays down talk of a domestic treble and Gers fans call for Senderos contract to be torn up

Gers linked with Webber

Rangers could look to Huddersfield Town’s Stuart Webber as the Ibrox club plans for life after Mark Warburton.

Webber would fulfil a director of football role amid rumours Rangers are looking to rejig the management structure.

Webber is currently head of football operations at Huddersfield and had spells at Wrexham and Liverpool. (Various)

Forrest plays down treble talk

James Forrest has refuted claims that Celtic are eyeing a domestic treble after the Parkhead side put six past Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup.

“So far we’ve won the League Cup and have done really well in the league,” said Forrest. “But [the treble] still seems a long way away.

“Even though we are in the quarters, we just need to take it from there, make sure we get into the semis and hopefully the final.” (The Scotsman)

Ross Wilson to Ibrox?

Rangers have reportedly placed Southampton recruitment chief Ross Wilson on their list of potential directors of football.

While Huddersfield Town’s Stuart Webber has been mentioned as a possible target, Wilson - who is credited with bringing Virgil van Dijk to Southampton - is also rumoured to be high on Rangers’ list. (Various)

‘Rip up Senderos contract’

Furious Rangers fans have called for the club to tear up Philippe Senderos’ contract after the former Arsenal defender fluffed his lines for Morton’s goal in yesterday’s Scottish Cup clash.

One fan branded the Swiss stopper ‘woeful’ while another added: “Send Toral back. Terminate Senderos contract. And give Michael O’Halloran back to St Johnstone for free.”

Senderos has made just four appearances for the Gers, including his debut for the club against Celtic, in which he was sent off as Rangers lost 5-1. (Various)

Hibs ‘will step up gear for replay’

Hibs striker Grant Holt has claimed the the Easter Road side will step things up a gear when they do battle with capital rivals Hearts in their Scottish Cup replay.

The former Norwich striker - who came close to snatching a late winner for Neil Lennon’s side - said after the match: “I think we can play better. I don’t think we were really at it. We couldn’t pass the ball as well as we would like, it was a scrappy game.” (Evening News)

McKinnon ‘sorry’ after Falkirk loss

Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon apologised for his side’s ‘inept’ performance as they crashed to a 3-0 defeat away to Falkirk.

Goals from James Craigen, Aaron Muirhead and John Baird gave the Bairns a comfortable home win as they closed the gap on United, with Hibernian now enjoying a six-point cushion at the summit of the Championship with a game in hand.

McKinnon said: “We had a real opportunity to put pressure on Hibs there and we failed miserably. I’ve no idea where that came from. It was the most inept performance this season and I can only apologise for that.” (Courier)

McLeish ‘would relish Rangers return’

Alex McLeish made a very public pitch for the managerial vacancy at Rangers yesterday, saying it would be ‘hard to turn down’ if the club made him an offer.

“Listen, I’m a Rangers man so you have to keep that in consideration,” he added. “If they come and speak to me then I can only take it from there. I can’t come out and say I definitely want this job.

“I need to wait and see if Rangers would want me first.” (The Scotsman)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Liam Boyce has backed Ross County to bounce back from their narrow loss to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup

• Partick Thistle fans were rejoicing at the weekend after reaching the last eight of the Scottish Cup for the first time in a decade