Rumour Mill: Rangers eye ex-Man Utd star | Celtic player ‘wants loan deal’ | Rangers ‘can’t afford O’Neill’

Another former Ibrox star has entered the running to be the next manager of Rangers; one Celtic player feels he needs a loan move to get game time and Kris Commons reckons Rangers can’t afford Michael O’Neill

Rangers linked with Berg

Henning Berg gestures on the touchline during Legia Warsaw's match with Celtic. Picture: Getty Images

Former Ibrox star Henning Berg has been linked with a return to Rangers after entering the running to replace Pedro Caixinha.

The former Blackburn Rovers, Legia Warsaw and Videoton boss is currently out of work and has reportedly applied for the job in recent days.

Berg was in place for just 57 days at Ewood Park and was in charge of Legia when he fielded an ineligible player allowing Celtic to progress to the Champions League play-offs. (Daily Record)

Ajer after loan deal

Celtic youngster Kristoffer Ajer has told a newspaper in his homeland that he may have to go on loan to get game time, with Brendan Rodgers all but confirming he will bring in defensive reinforcements in January.

Ajer told the Oslo-based Aftenposten: “The window opens on 1 January, so I’ll talk to Rodgers and hear what the plan is. It’s clear there are many good international players here, who I compete with, but I have played several good games already so [Celtic] are very positive.” (Aftenposten)

Gers can’t afford O’Neill, claims Commons

Former Celtic midfielder-turned-pundit Kris Commons reckons Rangers don’t have the money to go after Michael O’Neill.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, Commons said: “I don’t think they can afford him. It’s down to resources. And I don’t think the resources or money are there to offer a top-class manager the money they’d get elsewhere.”

Chris Sutton said ahead of Celtic’s match with Bayern Munich that Derek McInnes would be appointed the next manager of Rangers; comments which Ayr United manager Ian McCall echoed on the radio programme. (BBC Sportsound)

We’re not subsidising Rangers, insists Lawwell

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has dismissed calls from one club shareholder to stop using Park’s of Hamilton to transport teams to matches, with the firm belonging to Rangers directors Douglas and Graeme Park.

Lawwell was asked at the club’s AGM: “Why are you continuing to subsidise that club across the water?”

Lawwell replied: “It’s very difficult to find an alternative. We could buy our own bus, but we would need two in case one breaks down. I don’t think we are subsidising Rangers, I think we’re above all that.” (The Scotsman)

Cardoso nears Rangers return

Fabio Cardoso is nearing a return from injury after playing for the Rangers development side in last night’s testimonial match at Berwick Rangers.

The defender has been out since breaking his nose in the Betfred Cup semi-final loss to Motherwell in October, but was one of several first-teamers to feature at Shielfield Park in a benefit game for Steven Notman.

There were no returns, though, for captain Lee Wallace or midfielder Graham Dorrans. (The Scotsman)

Stam set to block Moore move

Reading boss Jaap Stam is set to block any bid from Celtic for Royals defender Liam Moore, insisting: “If you want to build a club and go somewhere, you’re not going to sell one of your best players.”

Celtic have been linked with former Leicester City defender Moore, who can play at centre back or right back, but Stam looks reluctant to let the 24-year-old leave the Madejski Stadium. (Daily Express)

Hearts boost ahead of Partick game

Arnaud Djoum and Prince Buaben are in contention to return from injury for Hearts if Sunday’s Premiership match with Partick Thistle goes ahead.

Winger Jamie Walker is likely to remain sidelined for another week with a strained hamstring, but Djoum has recovered from a knee problem and Buaben is over his own hamstring injury. (Evening News)