Rumour Mill: Rangers eye Bruno Alves and Rashid Sumaila bids | Kieran Tierney headed to Premier League?

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha linked to bids for Bruno Alves and Rashid Sumaila; Chelsea amongst top Premier League sides courting Kieran Tierney; plus more news and gossip in Saturday’s Rumour Mill

Rangers lining up move for Bruno Alves

Rangers’ manager Pedro Caixinha is considering new signings for next season, with Bruno Alves high on the list.

Rangers are reportedly interested in bringing the Portuguese defender to Ibrox this summer.

After defeats to Celtic, defensive reinforcements are rumoured to be his priority.

The 35-year-old cut his teeth at Porto, Zenit Saint Petersburg and Fenerbahce before moving to Cagliari last year. (Daily Express)

Caixinha steps up pursuit of Rashid Sumaila

Pedro Caixinha has reportedly stepped up plans to make Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila his first signing as Rangers boss.

Caixinha described the 24-year-old free agent as his ‘trusted centre back’ after taking him on loan at Qatari club Al-Gharafa from Al-Qadsia in Kuwait.

His agent confirmed that Rangers had approached the player.

Caixina has also been linked to right-back Jose Abella and defender Carlos Izquierdoz, according to reports in the Mexican media. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Premier League teams eye Kieran Tierney

English Premier League sides are reportedly eyeing up a bid to poach Kieran Tierney from Celtic.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are weighing up an offer for the left-back in the summer transfer window.

Celtic have put a £17 million price tag on the former academy alumnus, who has been shortlisted for Scottish PFA young player of the year.

Tierney is also attacting the attention of Newcastle United, Arsenal and Liverpool, according to the Daily Star. (Various)

Roberts choses Celtic’s treble chase over England

Patrick Roberts has chosen to stay at Celtic to play in the Scottish Cup final over travelling to the under-20 World Cup in South Korea with England.

The 27-year-old winger - on loan from Manchester City - made the decisio to stay to help Celtic chase a historic treble.

He said: “I spoke to the gaffer, and this is just something I really wanted to do.”

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly keen to retain him but Roberts wants to return to City to break into Pep Guardiola’s first team. (Scottish Sun)

Aaron Hughes signs extension to stay at Hearts

Aaron Hughes believes he can be part of a successful squad at Hearts after signing a new one-year deal.

The 37-year-old Northern Ireland international is back to fitness and will face Aberdeen on Sunday after two months out of the game with a calf injury.

Hughes said Hearts have a lot of potential, despite struggling under new Ian Cathro to make their mark. (Daily Express)

NEWS IN BRIEF:

• Singer Leo Sayer wants to sing Michael Marra’s song Hamish on the pitch at Tannadice. (Evening Telegraph)

• Clint Hill is set to discover whether he still has a future at Rangers in talks with manager Pedro Caixinha next week. (Daily Record)

• Ross County are set to make an offer for Wimbledon defender Sean Kelly. (Scottish Sun)