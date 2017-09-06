Rumour Mill: O’Halloran blasts Caixinha | Hibs & Rangers face striker battle | Scotland tickets row

Michael O’Halloran launches attack on ‘clueless’ Pedro Caixinha; Hibs face competition from Rangers to land striker and Stewart Regan accused of being ‘out of touch’ over ticket prices

O’Halloran slams Caixinha’s training and communication

Michael O’Halloran has revealed the first he knew of being written out of Pedro Caixinha’s plans was when he read comments in the media.

O’Halloran questioned the effectiveness of training at Rangers and was critical of Caixinha’s communication and man-management skills.

“I heard about his comments. I’ve not heard anything from him or Rangers. It was news to me, as well as everyone else. I didn’t take much interest in it. I know my position there now. It’s clear.

“I’m just concentrating on St Johnstone. I go back [to Rangers] in January and I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it. I’m still contracted to Rangers so I can’t say anything on that. It’ll be interesting come January.” (The Scotsman)

Hibs and Gers to battle it out for Moult

Hibernian and Rangers are expected to battle it out for Motherwell striker Louis Moult, whose contract at Fir Park is up in the summer.

Moult was linked with a move away during the summer transfer window but stayed with the Steelmen, with whom he scored 18 goals last season.

The striker was the subject of a bid from Aberdeen during the summer, and is also being monitored by Millwall, Brentford and Blackburn Rovers - so Hibs and Rangers could face a fight to land their target. (Scottish Sun)

Regan taunted over Scotland ticket prices

Stewart Regan has been branded ‘out of touch’ as fans blasted him for the ticket pricing for Scotland games during the World Cup qualification campaign.

David McDonald took issue with paying £36 for a Malta ticket as part of the five-game ticket deal costing £180 - but fans on the night could have bought a ticket for just £20. And when he tweeted about it, Regan had a snippy response, branding McDonald’s comments as ‘nonsense’.

McDonald said: “I don’t think Stewart came across well, he’s in charge of the SFA and should be slightly more sympathetic to the fans. I had a bit of paper with the ticket price on it. Maybe it’s a vagary of how the SFA’s ticket system works. I appreciate my £36 ticket was an average ticket price. But it was still £36 for every home qualifier. And £55 for the club membership goes on top of that, so you’re actually paying £235 for five games.” (Daily Record)

Dembele eyes return against Rangers

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, who has been out with a hamstring injury since July, is hoping to make his comeback in the league game against Rangers on September 23.

The Frenchman has now returned to Glasgow after travelling to France for treatment last week. (Scottish Sun)

Dons boss plays down Diagouraga rumours

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has no intention of signing any free agents before January, despite being linked with French midfielder Toumani Diagouraga.

Once linked with Rangers, the 30-year-old Diagouraga left Leeds last month by mutual consent.

The Paris-born midfielder, who started his career at Watford, has also had spells at Ipswich, Brentford, Portsmouth, Peterborough and Hereford. (Daily Express)

Scott Brown ‘could have made it in England’

Former Liverpool and Leeds midfielder Dominic Matteo has said Scotland and Celtic captain Scott Brown could have made it in England.

Speaking in Glasgow yesterday, Matteo said: “Brown goes under the radar a little bit, especially in England, as he does not get talked about much. He is a top pro and top player and he really influences the Celtic and Scotland squads. “His drive from the midfield is very important to Scotland. He could have made it in the English Premier League. He would have been a huge loss to Celtic if he had decided to do that in his career.” (The Scotsman)

Hearts defender closes in on caps record

Hearts centre-back Aaron Hughes is set to become the most capped British defender of all time against world champions Germany next month.

The 38-year-old won his 108th Northern Ireland cap on Monday night, equalling legendary England World Cup-winning skipper Bobby Moore’s record.

Hughes will surpass the late England defender’s total if he plays against Germany at Windsor Park next month. (Evening News)

Reynolds pens new Dons deal

Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds has signed a new two-year deal at Pittodrie.

The former Motherwell centre half signed on permanently at Aberdeen in 2013 after two loan spells. (Various)

Wright keen on permanent O’Halloran deal

Tommy Wright has revealed he is keen to bring Michael O’Halloran back to St Johnstone on a permanent basis in January.

O’Halloran, who joined Rangers for £500,000 in January 2016 returned to Perth during the summer on a loan deal until January, and appears not to be in Pedro Caixinha’s plans.

And Wright has signalled his intention to keep O’Halloran at McDiarmid Park beyond January - either on an extended loan deal or, ideally, a permanent move. (Evening Times)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• The Republic of Ireland are mulling over a call-up for 20-year-old Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty, who has won two Scotland Under-21 squad but qualifies for Ireland through his grandparents

• Peter Lawwell has landed a key role with the European Clubs Association. The Celtic supremo will represent the ECA on UEFA’s Professional Football Strategy Council along with reps from Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United

• Kieran Tierney has revealed he knew Patrick Roberts had sealed a return to Celtic - but was sworn to secrecy