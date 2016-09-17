Rumour Mill: Joey Barton to quit? | Hibs hire SPFL lawyer to fight SFA | Rodgers hits back at Keane

The fall-out continues for Joey Barton who is ‘re-evaluating’ life at Rangers; potential conflict of interest as Hibernian hire SPFL lawyer to fight SFA charges; plus more news and gossip in Saturday’s Rumour Mill

Joey Barton hints at quitting Rangers

Joey Barton is ‘re-evaluating’ life at Ibrox after a training ground bust-up with Andy Halliday earned him a ban.

Barton isn’t due to return to the club until Monday when he faces crunch talks with manager Mark Warburton, but has said he will be taking the next 48 hours to rethink his position in the squad after branding the handling of the incident ‘strange.’

On Halliday, he added: “After we had exchanged views on the training ground, we sat in the dressing room and spoke through it. There is absolutely no issue with me and Andy.” (Various)

- Barton has provoked further ire from Ibrox management after telling talkSPORT host Jim White in an unsanctioned radio interview on Friday that he hadn’t “done anything to apologise for.”

Gers chiefs were reportedly angered by the interview which they had no knowledge of as the embattled striker attempted to set the record straight. (Daily Record)

Hibs hire SPFL lawyer to fight SFA

Hibernian have controversially hired SPFL lawyer Rod McKenzie to fight against charges brought by the SFA.

McKenzie has been engaged to go up against compliance officer Tony McGlennan over charges related to damage to the pitch, goal posts and advertising boards by fans at the Scottish Cup final.

Leading figures at Hampden reportedly believe that the hiring of the legal brief from top law firm Harper Macleod could be a conflict of interest, while others believe it is a move to antagonise SFA chief executive Stewart Regan in an on-going power struggle between the the SFA and the SPFL. (Daily Record)

Rodgers hits back at Roy Keane

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hit back at Roy Keane after comments he made after Celtic’s crushing defeat at the hands of Barcelona.

Responding to Keane’s criticism, Rodgers said there was “stabilising emotions” among his squad on the back of suffering a whipping by Barcelona just days after beating derby rivals Rangers 5-1.

Keane slammed Celtic’s ‘way over the top celebrations’ over group-stage qualification. (Brendan Rodgers unhappy with Roy Keane’s Celtic gripe)

Foster: ‘Warburton needs to man up at Rangers’

St Johnstone defender Richard Foster has insisted Mark Warburton needs to expect harsh scrutiny at Rangers, adding it remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to handle the pressure if Gers fall further behind Celtic.

Foster experienced similar flak during two spells at the club, finally leaving after the side’s play-off defeat to Motherwell in 2015. (Daily Record)

No new signings at Hearts

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has signalled he is unlikely to add any free agents to his squad following the closure of the summer transfer window.

While post-window signings, such as Miguel Pallardo in 2014, have worked well for the club in the past, Neilson has insisted there is no urgent need to reinforce his team to reach the top of the table. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Marvin Bartley: Lennon ‘ear-bashings’ like being back with mum

Hibs star Marvin Bartley has admitted that he has taken so many ‘ear-bashings’ from manager Neil Lennon that he feels like he’s back at home with his mother.

The midfielder said that the Hibs boss has high standards and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

He said: “It’s not hairdryer stuff, he’ll shout at you really loud to get your attention. Then he’ll be like: ‘C’mon!’. And you’re like, ‘yeah, ok’. (Daily Record)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Celtic legend Davie Hay has criticised Brendan Rodgers’ decision to field Cristian Gamboa in Celtic’s rout by Barcelona. (Evening Times)

• Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass said he and his Hull City teammates were “hung out to dry” by the club’s failure to make any summer signings. (The Guardian)

• Dundee are giving skipper Darren O’Dea until the last minute to prove his fitness ahead of Sunday’s tie with Aberdeen. (The Courier)

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY