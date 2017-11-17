Rumour Mill: De Boer won’t rule out Ibrox return | Scotland to play in ‘losers’ World Cup? | New job for Pedro

Frank de Boer refuses to rule out a return to Rangers; Scotland could be invited to play in a ‘losers’ World Cup and Pedro Caixinha could have a new job already

De Boer won’t rule out Ibrox return

Frank de Boer has hailed the ‘fantastic atmosphere’ at Ibrox as he refused to rule out a return to Rangers.

His comments come just days after his twin brother Ronald insisted Frank would find it hard to say ‘No’ to the job.

De Boer said: “As a player I played football for a while and the atmosphere was fantastic, you never know if it can come back. We have to look at the possibilities, but they have not been in contact yet.” (Scottish Sun)

De Vries extends Celtic stay

Dorus de Vries has signed a new one-year deal with Celtic, tying him to the club until summer 2019.

The Dutch goalkeeper has played back-up to Craig Gordon since losing the No.1 job in September last year.

Since then the 36-year-old has played only once for the first-team in the recent 1-0 victory at home to Dundee. (The Scotsman)

Scotland could play in ‘losers’ World Cup

Scotland could be invited to a ‘World Cup losers’ tournament being proposed by the USA for countries who failed to qualify for Russia 2018.

The idea has gained momentum after former champions Italy were knocked out earlier this week while the USA, Netherlands, Chile, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ghana are also missing.

And US Soccer chiefs have confirmed they are exploring the possibility of an eight-team event for the also-rans, to take place before the World Cup starts. (Daily Mail)

Caixinha set to join Cruz Azul

Pedro Caixinha looks set to be appointed manager of Cruz Azul, after representataives of the Mexican club flew to Portugal for talks with the former Rangers boss.

Four clubs in Mexico have been linked for a move for Caixinha, whose stock is high in Central America after winning the Mexican title with Santos Laguna two years ago.

Santos Laguna were linked with Caixinha and he’s also on a three-man shortlist with Pachuca. Pumas have also been credited with an interest, but it looks likely that Cruz Azul will win the race for Caixinha’s services. (Scottish Sun)

Bain set to exit Dee

Scott Bain is set to leave Dundee following a reported dressing room bust-up with Neil McCann and a refusal to pay a fine of two weeks’ wages.

Bain hasn’t played for the first team since, with Elliott Parish chosen between the sticks for the 2-1 defeat away to Hibs, with Under 20s ‘keeper Calum Ferrie on the bench.

And Neil McCann has said that he will stick with Parish and Ferrie as the goalkeepers in his squad for the visit of Kilmarnock this weekend. (Evening Telegraph)

Lennon not keen on NI job

Neil Lennon has insisted he has no interest in becoming manager of Northern Ireland should current boss Michael O’Neill decide to quit.

Former Hibs midfielder O’Neill is the front-runner to take charge of Scotland following the departure of Gordon Strachan.

But while adamant his countryman will make his own decision, Lennon won’t be putting his name forwar. He said: “I like the day-to-day thing, I’d miss that. I don’t think I’m ready for international management.” (Evening News)

Hearts and Dons on alert over McGinn

Niall McGinn is a free agent after leaving South Korean side Gwangju after less than six months.

Hearts were linked with a move for the ex-Celtic and Aberdeen star at the tail end of last season, with wages supposedly a stumbling block in the deal.

Aberdeen may also be keen on their former player having tried to persuade McGinn to stay and sign a new deal before he left Pittodrie. (The Scotsman)

Hibs fans sign petition over Rangers

More than a thousand Hibs fans have signed a petition calling for the club’s board to answer a series of questions relating to Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers.

The Easter Road hierarchy released a statement earlier this year calling for fans of Scottish football to move on from the debate of Rangers using EBTs.

A number of Hibs supporters believed the board acted without consulting the fans, with a small protest banner unveiled at the first home game after the statement, a 2-2 draw with Motherwell. (The Scotsman)