Rumour Mill: Dalglish on Old Firm gulf | Ferguson backs Miller | Cascarino ‘shocked’ by Old Firm hatred

Kenny Dalglish on Rangers’ improvements; Barry Ferguson says Kenny Miller is the man for Old Firm games; and Craig Levein’s dark side are all making headlines this morning.

Dalglish: Gulf in class is still there

Celtic legend Kenny Dalglish believes Rangers have improved on last season but still fall short of Celtic’s standard.

The Hoops hero said he didn’t think the Ibrox club were ready to “take over” from Celtic.

(Scottish Sun)

Cascarino: It was the hatred that shocked me

Former Republic of Ireland striker Tony Cascarino has said he was ‘shocked by the hatred’ of the Old Firm when he played for Celtic.

“I didn’t quite understand the ferociousness of the relationship between Celtic and Rangers,” he said. “I knew about it, but you can’t prepare yourself for it.”

Cascarino played one season at Parkhead before departing for Chelsea in 1992.

(Scottish Daily Mail)

Miller should start as Rangers captain, says Ferguson

Veteran forward Kenny Miller should be the first name on the Rangers teamsheet for today’s Old Firm match.

That’s the belief of former Ibrox mainstay Barry Ferguson, who said it would be a “massive call” to leave the striker out of the game against Celtic.

He added that Miller would being experience to the team and that it was “a concern” that Rangers would have a number of players their Old Firm debuts this afternoon.

(Daily Record)

Brown: I relish being Public Enenmy No 1 in Govan for last 14 years

Scott Brown has reflected on his 14 years of playing at Ibrox for both Hibernian and Celtic ahead of today’s Glasgow derby.

The Scotland midfielder first stepped out at the famous ground in August 2003 for Hibs as an 18-year-old and now returns as Celtic captain.

On his reception from Rangers fans, Brown said; “You can feed off the atmosphere but you need to blank most of it and help your teammates. You still get a wee bit of butterflies going out.”

(Scottish Daily Mail)

Brendan Rodgers: Rangers ‘scarred’ after losses to Celtic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Rangers will have been “scarred” by his team’s dominance of the Old Firm fixture last season as the Glasgow giants prepare for their first meeting of the new campaign at Ibrox this afternoon.

Rodgers’ side enjoyed comprehensive success against their fierce rivals during Celtic’s undefeated treble-winning season, winning five and drawing one of the six clashes between the teams.

(Scotsman)

Boyd: Alves should be at Ibrox and not in Madrid

Former Ibrox hitman Kris Boyd has said Bruno Alves should be at Ibrox for today’s Old Firm match regardless of whether he is injured.

Boyd described the decision to allow Alves to head to Spain as an “utter shambles”, adding that the player could have been treated at Murray Park.

“He could be sitting alongside young Ross McCrorie before kick-off giving him encouragement,” said Boyd.

(Scottish Sun)

Berra aims to stay in boss Craig Levein’s good books

Christophe Berra was described as a “godsend” by manager Craig Levein but the defender knows if he lets standards slip, his boss will be just as quick to point that out.

Those exacting demands are something he has warned his team-mates about and having known the boss since he made his breakthrough during Levein’s first spell in the Hearts hotseat.

“We’ve had jokes about it in the changing room,” said Berra. “It’s something that some of them have not experienced yet.”

(Scotsman)