Rumour Mill: Commons keen for Hibs stay | Rangers fans left ticketless | Celtic bid to keep Roberts

Kris Commons is keen to stay on at Easter Road; Rangers fans have been left tickless in Germany after a luggage bungle; Celtic are in talks to keep Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts; plus more news and gossip in Sunday’s Rumour Mill

Kris Commons keen to stay at Hibs

Hibs has been given another boost after Kris Commons admitted he’d love to stay at Easter Road and help Hibs win the Championship.

The clear message he’d to stay comes as Commons’ emergency loan ends on Sunday.

Commons scored Hibs’ only goal against Dumbarton yesterday, firing the club into a six-point lead at the top of the table. (Scotland on Sunday)

Rangers fans left tickless in Germany

Dozens of Rangers fans have been left without tickets for today’s clash with RB Leipzig in Berlin after their buggage was left behind.

Their bags - many containing match tickets - were left stranded at Amsterdam’s Schipol airport.

Airline KLM flew the bags to Berlin last night but it is too late for many fans, who have already travelled on 118 miles from Berlin to Leipzig for the match.

A fault at the luggage department at Schipol was blamed for the incident, leaving around 40 fans without their bags. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic bid to keep Patrick Roberts

Celtic are in talks to keep on loan Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts at Parkhead.

Manager Brendan Rodgers may struggle to retain his services after City indicated they wanted him back for assessment in the summer.

If Pep Guardiola decides to place him out on loan again, Celtic would be in contention but face stiff competition from European clubs. (Mail on Sunday)

Brendan Rodgers to help Scotland team

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists he has no problem with assisting Malky Mackay get the Scottish national team back on its feet - if he is asked to.

Rodgers was responding to pleas from captain Scott Brown calling for SFA chiefs to seek out the expertise of the likes of the Celtic boss.

Rodgers said: “I’d help in whatever way I can. Malky knows me well enough. I’m sure he’ll have ideas of how it should work.” (Sunday Mail)

New deals for Miller and Hill

Mark Warburton is set to offer extended contracts to Kenny Miller and Clint Hill to keep them at Ibrox.

The Rangers veterans are out of a contract at the end of the season, but Warburton is keen to keep them onboard calling them “outstanding.”

The Rangers boss is reportedly keen for the pair to commit to at least one more season at the club. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Scott Brown urged to stick with Scotland

James Forrest has reportedly begged teammate Scott Brown not to walk out on Scotland.

The 31-year-old is still considering his future international football, fearing that his season will be knocked by the World Cup qualifier clash with England on 10 June.

Forrest said: “If he stays everyone will be delighted.” (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

NEWS IN BRIEF:

• Bundesliga side RB Leipzing could be set to field new £10 million signing Dayot Upamecano when they face Rangers on Sunday. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

• Erik Sviatchenko has urged teammate Mikael Lustig to pledge his future to Celtic to prolong the best form of his career. (Mail on Sunday)

• Middlesborough are leading the charge to sign Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)