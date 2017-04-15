Rumour Mill: Chelsea seal deal for Rangers kid Gilmour | Hearts and Hibs eye County striker Boyce | Waghorn wants new Ibrox deal

Rangers prospect will be heading to Stamford Bridge this summer while the Edinburgh clubs prepare rival bids for Ross County striker Liam Boyce

Gilmour set for transfer to Chelsea

Chelsea have won the race to sign Billy Gilmour after seeing off competition from Barcelona and Arsenal. The highly rated Rangers youngster has been linked with a transfer south since December. Managing director Stewart Robertson has since confirmed the deal. (Scottish Sun)

Edinburgh rivals in hunt for County star Boyce

Hearts and Hibs are both preparing bids to sign Ross County striker Liam Boyce. The 26-year-old has caught the eye of several clubs this season after scoring 15 goals for the Dingwall club so far this season. The striker, who has one year left on his contract, has been the stand-out performer for County. The Edinburgh rivals are among the clubs interested in the Northern Irishman, but face competition from several teams in the English Championship and League One. (Daily Record)

Waghorn: I want to stay at Ibrox

Martyn Waghorn has said he wants Rangers to offer him a new deal to stay at Ibrox for the long-term. The striker, who has 15 months left on his current deal, was speaking ahead of his side’s match against Partick Thistle today. Previous contract extension talks broke down last summer but Waghorn is now ready to commit to the club. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Sutton: Balance of power could shift in Edinburgh

Chris Sutton has said Hibs could surge ahead of their city rivals if they secure a return to the Premiership next season as expected. The former Celtic striker accused Hearts of “regression” following the appointment of Ian Cathro as head coach, while praising the job done by Neil Lennon since taking charge at Easter Road. (Daily Record)

Griffiths: Scott Brown thought I’d faked back injury

Leigh Griffiths has revealed his club captain thought he’d faked an injury picked up while playing for Scotland against Slovenia last month. The Celtic striker said Scott Brown, also in the Scotland team that night, accused of him playing up a back strain after he had missed two first half chances. “I tried to run in the tunnel, jog towards the pitch but that’s when it was sore,” he said. “Broonie was actually giving me a bit of stick, saying that I was faking injury a bit because of the two chances I’d missed.” (The Scotsman)

McGinn stays silent on future at Aberdeen

Niall McGinn remained silent on his future intentions at a press conference yesterday after being asked if he would remain at Aberdeen beyond May. The 29-year-old played his cards close to his chest and instead sought to focus attention on today’s game against St Johnstone in Perth. Victory for Derek McInnes’ side would see them maintain at least a nine point lead over Rangers before next weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-finals. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Queen of the South determined to put Hibs party on hold

Queen of the South boss Gary Naysmith is looking to delay Hibs’ Championship coronation by at least another week by leading his men to victory at Easter Road today. Naysmith, a former Hearts defender, took charge at Palmerston following a spell at East Fife. “It is my first trip there as a manager but I am more interested in Queen of the South winning for our purposes than I am in winning to deny Hibs something,” he said. (The Scotsman)