Rumour Mill: Caixinha keen on Aberdeen star | Celtic get more final tickets | Dembele to stay a Celt

Pedro Caixinha has confirmed Rangers’ interest in out-of-contract Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Jack, Celtic are to be given 1,000 extra tickets for the Scottish Cup final and Moussa Dembele drops biggest hint he will stay at Celtic by looking ahead to the Champions League.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Could Ryan Jack be heading to Ibrox? Pic: SNS/Craig Foy

Jack the lad for Rangers

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has confirmed that Ryan Jack is high on the club’s wishlist. The Aberdeen captain is out of contract in the summer and had been linked with a move to Columbus Crew in MLS. But the Ibrox side are keen to tie him up on a pre-contract agreement. Caixinha said: “He is a player I like.” (Various)

Celtic to get more final tickets

Celtic have been awarded an extra 1,000 tickets for the Scottish Cup final. Aberdeen had been set to have an extra 700 fans at Hampden Park than their final counterparts but the Pittodrie side decided not to take up the option for 1,344 briefs having sold out their initial allocation of 19,874. (Scottish Daily Express)

Moussa Dembele: Bring on the Champions League

Celtic hitman Moussa Dembele has dropped the biggest hint that he will be at Celtic Park next season. The Frenchman has vowed that the club will do better next season in the Champions League, stating “we will be better prepared”. (Various)

READ MORE - Quiz: Name the Scottish football grounds

(Light) Blue is the colour for Frank Lampard

Pedro Caixinha has claimed that Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is a Rangers fan. Speaking about the club’s interest in Bruno Alves and vice versa, Caixinha said: “I know him because he is Portuguese as well. But even frank Lampard is a Rangers supporter. Why would Bruno Alves not be one?” (The Sun)

Wilson to be reunited with Lennon

Neil Lennon is set to be add centre-back Kelvin Wilson to his Hibs squad for their return to the Premiership. The 31-year-old has held talks with the man who managed him at Celtic. Wilson is a free agent having left Rotherham at the end of the season. He could be set to link up with another former Celt with Efe Ambrose close to deal at Easter Road. (Various)

McCulloch keen on Ajer return

Kristoffer Ajer has been a stand-out for Kilmarnock since his loan switch from Celtic and Killie boss Lee McCulloch has admitted that the “club would be delighted to have him back”. McCulloch’s own future is still up in the air but earmarked the Norwegian as a key signing for the Rugby Park side. (The Times)

READ MORE - Aidan Smith: Anthony Stokes the man and the enigma

Scott Brown: I’d love to end my career at Celtic

Celtic captain Scott Brown wants to finish his career at Celtic. The 31-year-old’s contract runs until the end of next season but he is eager to discuss an extension once this season reaches its climax. Brown, who signed from Hibs in 2007, said: “I would love to stay here as long as possible and finish at this club.” (The Scotsman)

Alexandros Tziolis link “pure rubbish”

Specualtion linking Hearts’ classy Greek midfielder Alexandros Tziolis with a move to Rangers has been denied by Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha as “pure rubbish”. The duo had worked with each other at Panathinaikos. (The Scotsman)

Duffy offers five players deals

Jim Duffy has begun his rebuilding job at Greenock Morton after missing out on promotion to the Premiership through the play-offs. New contracts have been offered to Ricki Lamie, Michael Doyle, Mark Russell, Michael Tidser and Andy Murdoch. Kudus Oyenuga, Jon Scullion, Conor Pepper and Jamie McDonagh have been released. (The Herald)

READ MORE - Why Bobby Madden was correct to give Prince Buaben a red card

Mallan to complete Barnsley switch

Stephen Mallan will complete his move from St Mirren to Barnsley. The St Mirren midfielder has been linked heavily with a move away from the Buddies but it is the English Championship side who have won the race for his signature, tying him up on a two-year contract. St Mirren will received a reported £200,000 with a cut of a future fee. (The Sun)

McCann’s safety first approach

Neil McCann has put his future on hold until Dundee are safe. The interim boss will only hold talks about the long-term prospects of managing at Dens Park once the Dees have confirmed their Premiership status. Since giving up his role with Sky Sports McCann has led Dundee to two wins and a draw. (The Scottish Daily Mail)

County to help save rivals

Andrew Davies had admitted that his Ross County team-mates are hoping to Highland rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle will prolong their Premiership stay. And the Staggies captain hopes they will play apart in ICT’s survival by defeating Hamilton Academical. (Various)

Ibrox win will lead to Scottish Cup glory

Former Aberdeen star Paul Mason believes if Aberdeen can end their Ibrox hoodoo they can end their 27-year wait for the Scottish Cup. The midfielder, who helped the Dons win their last Scottish Cup in 1990, thinks a first win at Ibrox since 1991 would be the ideal preparation. (Various)

READ MORE - Lewis Vaughan ready to kick on after loan success at Dumbarton