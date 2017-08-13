Rumour Mill: Caixinha blasts Lennon | Rodgers keen on midfielder deal | Gers to appeal Jack red

Caixinha hits out at Lennon; Brendan Rodgers opens up over midfielder and Rangers will appeal Ryan Jack red card

Caixinha blasts Lennon after Ibrox loss

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha hit out at Neil Lennon after yesterday’s pulsating match at Ibrox against Hibs - and claimed there was a ‘union’ in Scotland like there had been in Mexico during his time as Santos Laguna boss.

An unhappy Caixinha blasted ref John Beaton over some of his decisions, complained about Lennon’s celebration after Simon Murray’s equaliser and demanded respect.

Caxinha added: “My focus is defending Rangers and my players. I’ll fight to bring this club to the place it deserves. It’s quite evident what everyone did. I’m not talking about influencing officials. I’m talking about getting the same treatment.” (Various)

Lennon defiant as Rangers No.2 calls cops over celebration

Neil Lennon claimed he had done nothing wrong after making a provocative arm-gesture towards the Ibrox main stand following his side’s equaliser in their fiery 3-2 win over Rangers yesterday.

Lennon was unhappy with suggestions he had crossed the line and could be facing disciplinary action, and laughed off Rangers assistant boss Helder Baptista complaining about the Hibs boss to the police.

Asked if he was unhappy with Baptista’s actions, Lennon replied curtly: “Yes. He should have got back in his box. Funnily enough he didn’t have something to say to me.

“I don’t know what he said. I assume he was unhappy with something. There were a few things that went on in their dugout I was unhappy about but didn’t go running off to the police and tell them about it.” (Scotland on Sunday)

Rodgers keen for Armstrong to sign new deal

Brendan Rodgers has insisted Stuart Armstrong is happy to stay at Celtic as he admitted he wants the ex-Dundee United star’s future resolved as soon as possible.

Rodgers told the Daily Express: “For his sake I want it resolved. I genuinely think he wants to be here at Celtic.

“It has affected him. So I think for him, because he’s a great lad and I love and enjoy working with him, it’s starting to take its toll on him a wee bit.” (Daily Express)

Rodgers could sign striker

Brendan Rodgers also hasn’t ruled out bringing in another striker to Celtic, with Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths the only out-and-out first team forwards at Celtic Park.

Rodgers said: “My vision is to have two strikers available and fit, pushing each other. But if there’s an unavailability and it’s consistent, then I need to seriously look at that.

“But the dynamic of the team is obviously better when you have a number nine who can actually play the role.” (Various)

Robinson blasts ref after three reds

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson believes Craig Thomson was wrong to send off three ‘Well players in the 4-1 loss to St Johnstone, insisting: “I can maybe see a point in [the McHugh red card]. As for the other two…”

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson was sent off for handling the ball outside the box (‘The wrong call. He wasn’t outside the box’), skipper Carl McHugh received two bookings and Charles Dunne was ordered off for denying a goalscoring opportunity (‘From the video evidence, he didn’t even touch their player’).

Robinson has confirmed that the club will talk about appealing the red cards for Dunne and Carson. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers didn’t re-sign Whittaker over ‘the way he left’

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd reckons the Ibrox club would have been keen on bringing Steven Whittaker back to Govan - if it hadn’t been for the way he left in 2012.

Boyd said: “Rangers would have been interested in snapping Whittaker up on a free transfer this summer. I’m convinced the reason they didn’t was because of the way he left five years ago.

“Remember that press conference he held? Sitting alongside Steven Naismith, he said how Rangers wasn’t the Rangers he signed for, and he was well within his rights walking out the door. Maybe he’s happy the way it’s worked out.” (Various)

Rangers will appeal Jack red card

Pedro Caixinha last night confirmed that Rangers will appeal the red card shown to Ryan Jack during yesterday’s defeat to Hibs.

Jack was given his marching orders after grappling with Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch, but Caixinha said: “We are going to appeal it, and we will show the images.

“I invite the referee to watch it and, to be honest, normally when someone commits a mistake, at least to my principles, I would recognise it.” (BBC)