Rumour Mill: Bristol City eye Waghorn | Torino bid for Celtic ace | Lescott joined AEK ‘to win trophies’ | Hoops dismiss Leiva link

Bristol City could move for Martyn Waghorn; Torino aiming to convince Jozo Simunovic to move to Italy; Joleon Lescott says he joined AEK Athens to win trophies and Celtic sources dismiss Lucas Leiva loan talk

Robins in for Waghorn

BRISTOL City could set their sights on Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn - if they lose forward Jonathan Kodjia before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

The ex-Wigan striker could command a hefty transfer fee if the Robins do make a bid, with two years left on his current deal.

Kodjia is rumoured to be a target for Hull, Derby and Aston Villa but both Mark Warburton and Bristol City boss Lee Johnson will be keen to hold on to their key men. (Bristol Post)

Torino back in for Jozo

SERIE A side Torino are back in for Celtic stopper Jozo Simunovic and could make a bid of around £3.75 million.

The Croatian defender hasn’t made an appearance under Brendan Rodgers and could be allowed to leave the club despite only joining in September last year.

Torino could fly Simunovic down to Manchester as they look to complete a loan deal for Manchester City and England ‘keeper Joe Hart. (Daily Mail)

Lescott says he snubbed Rangers ‘to win trophies with AEK’

JOLEON Lescott has revealed he chose to sign for AEK Athens over Rangers because he wanted to win silverware with the Greek giants.

The former Aston Villa and Manchester City defender was all set to join Rangers but the move collapsed after he failed to agree a deal.

Villa owner Tony Xia claimed Lescott couldn’t agree personal terms but Mark Warburton insisted it was for family reasons. And Lescott said: “I moved to Greece because I wanted to win trophies with AEK.’ (Daily Mail)

Leiva link dismissed by Hoops sources

PARKHEAD sources have rubbished talk of a loan move for Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva.

The Brazilian ace has made over 200 appearances for the Anfield side but had been linked with a loan move away last season. (Various)

Gers to bring in Atakayi

RANGERS are set to complete the signing of 17-year-old winger Serge Atakayi, according to reports in Finland.

The wideman who has also spent time training with English champions Leicester, is currently with FF Jaro, and scored his first professional goal aged just 16. (Osterbottens)

Five ‘could leave Celtic’

FIVE players could be set to leave Celtic before the transfer window closes.

Kris Commons, Liam Henderson, Nadir Ciftci, Stuart Armstrong and Gary Mackay-Steven could all be on their way out of Celtic.

Hibs were loosely linked with Commons and Henderson while Dundee United reportedly failed in a bid to lure Mackay-Steven back to Tannadice. (The Herald)

Wisdom set for Salzburg switch

ANDRE Wisdom appears set to sign for RB Salzburg in Austria, despite being linked with Celtic for much of the summer.

The Reds were reportedly looking for a transfer fee for Wisdom while the Hoops were said to be keen on a loan deal for the defender.

But Wisdom looks set to join the Austrian side on loan. (Daily Express)

Celtic on brink of Gamboa transfer

CELTIC could bring in West Brom defender Cristian Gamboa to solve their concerns on the right of defence after missing out on Andre Wisdom.

The Costa Rican full back has fallen out of favour at The Hawthorns and is wanted by Brendan Rodgers to provide competition for Mikael Lustig and Saidy Janko.

And Gamboa could sign a three-year deal with the Hoops before the transfer window closes. (Various)

‘Well bullish over Johnson

MOTHERWELL have insisted they will not be bullied into selling Marvin Johnson for less than their valuation of the winger.

The player is thought to have submitted a transfer request but the Steelmen are holding out for a fee of at least £750,000. (Various)

Dempster stern over Cummings

HIBS chief executive Leeann Dempster has warned potential suitors that there is no point in bidding for star striker Jason Cummings.

The Easter Road side view the 20-year-old as key to their promotion chances, with the striker having scored five goals already this season.

“In football you can normally never say never - but I am saying never on this occasion,” promised Dempster. (Various)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Dundee United have brought in two defenders - Frank van der Struijk and William Edjenguélé - on one-year deals

• Stewart Regan has revealed he quit Twitter in the aftermath of Rangers’ financial meltdown in 2012 - because personal abuse from fans of Celtic and Rangers became too severe

• Celtic and Rangers could be joined by other teams in Scotland in a bid to expand the English Football League from 72 clubs to four leagues of 20, in which Scottish teams could be invited to play under a British Football League banner in a fifth tier