Rumour Mill: Aston Villa eye Morelos | Rodgers blocked De Vries exit | Joe Lewis a wanted man

Aston Villa ramp up Morelos interest; Rodgers revealed he blocked offers for De Vries and Joe Lewis is a target for an English Championship side

Villa step up Morelos chase

Aston Villa are reportedly stepping up their interest in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, with the January transfer window approaching.

Scouts from Villa ran the rule over ‘El Buffalo’ in Friday night’s Scottish Premiership match at St Johnstone and with Ross McCormack out on loan, Steve Bruce could look to bolster his attack in January. (Daily Record)

Rodgers blocked De Vries bids

Dorus De Vries had offers to leave Celtic during the summer - but manager Brendan Rodgers blocked the bids, according to comments from the Dutch goalie.

Speaking after his heroics helped Celtic maintain their unbeaten run, De Vries said: “I had offers from the English Premier League and from back home but it was the chance to go back to England that was interesting for me.

“I spoke to Brendan over the summer and he told me that he wanted me to stay. He didn’t want me going anywhere else.” (Evening Times)

Lewis on Villa radar

Not content with plotting a move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, Aston Villa are also reportedly keeping tabs on Aberdeen ‘keeper Joe Lewis.

Villa scout Tony Coton watched Lewis keep a clean sheet against Hibs on Saturday as the Dons won 1-0, and the ‘keeper - included in the 2016/17 PFA Scotland Premiership team of the year - is thought to have impressed.

Steve Bruce is keeping his options open and currently has on-loan Manchester United ‘keeper Sam Johnstone as his first choice. (Daily Record)

Scott Brown ‘better than Steven Davis’

Former Celtic striker and BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton has claimed that Hoops skipper Scott Brown is better than Southampton star Steven Davis.

Speaking on Twitter, Sutton said: “Both top players but Brown’s influence on Celtic Invincibles and Scotland over the past season and a bit gives him the edge.”

Davis used to play for Rangers and faced Brown in Old Firm matches between 2008 and 2012. (Various)

Gers eye triple swoop in January

Rangers have been linked with a triple signing in January of Louis Moult, Lewis Morgan and Jamie Walker as Pedro Caixinha looks to bolster his squad.

Morgan is attracting attention from a host of top clubs while Moult was the subject of transfer interest in the last window. The Jamie Walker transfer saga dragged on last summer without a move materialising.

But Caixinha is reportedly keen to supplement his squad with the trio in January as he looks to make up ground on Celtic and Aberdeen. (Various)

McLeish issues come get me plea to SFA

Alex McLeish is keen to speak to the Scottish Football Association about becoming Scotland manager for a second time.

But he is hopeful of featuring on the shortlist of candidates to replace former Aberdeen team-mate Gordon Strachan. The SFA started drawing up a list of names yesterday.

Read the full article on scotsman.com>>>