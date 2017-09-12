Rangers to square off against Benfica in Canada friendly

Have your say

Rangers will travel to Canada during the next international break to face Portuguese giants Benfica.

The exhibition match will take place on Friday, 6 October as part of the 2017 Eusebio Cup. It will be held at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario.

The match will come one day after Scotland’s crunch World Cup qualifier with Slovakia at Hampden, and two days before the final group game against Slovenia.

The pressure on Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has eased slightly after successive victories over Ross County and Dundee.

They face a league and League Cup double against Partick Thistle over the next week. They’ll then host rivals Celtic and travel to Hamilton before embarking on their trip across the Atlantic.

