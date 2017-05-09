Rangers to release Clint Hill this summer - reports

Rangers will not offer experienced centre-back Clint Hill a new deal, according to the Daily Mail.

The 38-year-old has largely impressed since moving to Ibrox on a one-year deal last summer, and was in the running for the club’s Player of the Year award.

However, it appears the former QPR defender has been informed he’s not in manager Pedro Caixinha’s long-term plans.

Hill scored in Caixinha’s first game, a 4-0 victory over Hamilton Accies at Ibrox.

He has made 31 appearances this season, notching an impressive six goals from defence.

