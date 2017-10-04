Rangers to play Morton after Benfica friendly cancelled

Rangers will play a closed doors friendly against Morton after their originally scheduled clash with Benfica was cancelled.

Pedro Caixinha’s men were supposed to be flying out to Canada to play in the Eusebio Cup before the game was cancelled

Caixinha said: “It was disappointing and frustrating because we were about to be together with the team away from Auchenhowie. It was important in this moment in time, but that was the reality.

“We already had everything planned so we needed to re-plan everything and it was good that Morton accepted the challenge to be here with us, so at least we have more time to work on the principles we really need to work on.”

