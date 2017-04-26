Rangers to offer Kenny Miller new contract - reports

Rangers are set to give Kenny Miller a new contract, according to the Scottish Sun.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

After months of speculation, it seems the Ibrox club are finally set to reward the veteran striker with a new deal.

The 37-year-old has been in excellent form this campaign, most notably scoring twice as Rangers defeated Aberdeen 3-0 in a recent match at Aberdeen.

Though Pedro Caixinha was initially noncommittal on Miller’s future, it now appears as if a new deal will be thrashed out in time for this weekend’s Old Firm clash with Celtic.

READ MORE - 9 of the worst dives in Scottish football history