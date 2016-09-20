Rangers tell Joey Barton to observe vow of silence

Joey Barton has been instructed to observe a three-week vow of silence over his breach of discipline at Rangers before a decision is reached on whether he still has a long-term future at the Ibrox club.

The English midfielder has been suspended until 10 October by Rangers following the training ground altercation with team-mates last week which earned his initial banishment from angry manager Mark Warburton. At a meeting with Warburton and members of the Rangers board at Ibrox yesterday morning, Barton was informed of his three-week suspension.

The 34-year-old has been requested not to discuss his position at the club publicly during that period, something which may prove difficult to resist for the outspoken former England international who this week launches his autobiography No Nonsense.

Having already missed Rangers’ home Premiership fixture against Ross County on Saturday, Barton will now sit out their next three games against Queen of the South at Ibrox tonight, Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday and Partick Thistle at Ibrox on 1 October.

He is due to return to training during the subsequent international break. Barton signed a two-year contract this summer on a weekly salary believed to be in the region of £20,000. But unless both parties are convinced his relationship with Warburton and his team-mates can be repaired, the possibility remains that his deal could be terminated by mutual consent after just seven generally underwhelming appearances for Rangers.

Barton confirmed he was not allowed to comment on the matter when he left the Ibrox meeting. Pressed on whether he was still a Rangers player, he replied “I think so”.

Just before 11am, the club released a brief statement which read: “Joey Barton has today been suspended by the club and will not return to Ibrox or Auchenhowie for a period of three weeks.

“The manager, Mark Warburton, and club believe that time and space is required for both the club and the player to assess all that has happened. Neither party will make any further statement or comment on this issue.”

At his media conference ahead of tonight’s Betfred Cup quarter-final against Queen of the South, Warburton duly declined to specifically discuss Barton.

But he insisted he has no issue with players airing their views with him or among each other, so long as certain boundaries are not crossed.

“The environment we create here for the players and staff is about giving respectful opinion,” said Warburton.

“I never have a problem with a player knocking on my door to talk about a session.

But do it in the right manner, otherwise they will get a flea in their ear. It’s about being respectful in how we deal with each other.”