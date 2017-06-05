Rangers targets Dalcio and Fabio Cardoso arrive in Glasgow

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha returned to Scotland with two more prospective signings in tow ahead of the start of pre-season training.

Portuguese pair Dalcio and Fabio Cardoso were on the same flight from Portugal as Caixinha as they landed in Glasgow on Sunday night.

And Mexico forward Eduardo Herrera was also spotted arriving in Scotland as Rangers continue their busy transfer activity.

Dalcio is a 21-year-old Benfica forward but has yet to play for the first team, although he has top-team experience with Belenenses.

Cardoso is a former team-mate of Dalcio with Benfica B and also played for the Portugal youth teams - and the 23-year-old is set to line up alongside countryman Bruno Alves, Caixinha’s first signing, in the Rangers central defence.

Veracruz forward Herrera played under Caixinha at Santos Laguna. The 28-year-old has nine caps but all but one was won in 2015, which means Rangers would need to win a work permit appeal to complete his signing. They are going through the same process for another Mexico international, Carlos Pena, who was in Glasgow late last week.

Rangers have also been linked with a move for Norwich midfielder Graham Dorrans.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Jack was their second confirmed summer signing last week but he has been given an extra week off following his William Hill Scottish Cup final appearance and because of his wedding later this week.

