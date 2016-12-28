Rangers take no extra incentive from stopping Celtic’s run

Striker Martyn Waghorn insists Rangers will take no extra motivation from the possibility of ending Celtic’s unbeaten streak when the two rivals meet this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers’ side lead the Ladbrokes Premiership table by 14 points having taken an astounding 52 from 54 points available in the league so far this season.

The Parkhead club have already won the Betfred Cup and are being widely tipped to secure a domestic treble in Rodgers’ first season in charge. Furthermore, with each passing game they are drawing closer to becoming the first Scottish top flight side to ever go through an entire season unbeaten.

Assuming Celtic avoid defeat at home to Ross County later tonight, Rangers will get the chance to break the streak when the two sides meet on Hogmanay afternoon at Ibrox.

Having suffered an embarrassing 5-1 defeat in the first Old Firm game, before losing 1-0 to their rivals in the Betfred Cup semi-final, Rangers could go a long way to restoring some pride with a victory.

However, Waghorn insists the Rangers players will take no added incentive, as playing in an Old Firm game itself provides more than enough inspiration.

He said: “There’s a lot of stuff said, they’re more than entitled to say what they want and it’s up to us to prove them wrong. It’s football, everyone’s entitled to their opinion and it’s up to us to do our job.

“I don’t think you need an incentive. You’re going into one of the biggest derbies there is and if you’re not motivated by playing the game itself, you’ve got an issue.

“It’s the biggest game in Scotish football, everyone wants to play in it, everyone wants to be part of it and everyone wants to stand out in it.

“I’m no different from any of the other 22 boys in the dressing-room.”