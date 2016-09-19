Rangers suspend Joey Barton for three weeks

Rangers have suspended Joey Barton for a further three weeks after the midfielder met with Ibrox chiefs following last week’s training ground bust-up.

Upon leaving the meeting with manager Mark Warburton and Rangers directors, Barton was asked by Sky Sports News whether he still had a career at Ibrox. “I think so,” was the player’s short response.

Rangers have since announced the player’s punishment, stating he will not be permitted to train or play for the club for a further three weeks.

A statement on the website read: “Joey Barton has today been suspended by the club and will not return to Ibrox or Auchenhowie for a period of three weeks.

“The manager, Mark Warburton, and club believe that time and space is required for both the club and the player to assess all that has happened.

“Neither party will make any further statement or comment on this issue.”

Barton had been absent from the club since last Tuesday following a training ground argument with Andy Halliday and Warburton.

He then broke club protocol by speaking about his suspension on Twitter and on TalkSport.

Rangers drew 0-0 without their controversial midfielder against Ross County at Ibrox on Saturday.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Barton must beg for Rangers future | Ibrox job ‘too big’ for Warburton | Foran blasts referee

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY