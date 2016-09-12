Rangers supporters group calls for club to ban Celtic fans

A leading Rangers supporters group has called on the club to ban Celtic fans from visiting Ibrox for the foreseeable future.

Club 1872 released a statement, which they say they’ve sent to Ibrox chiefs, urging those in charge to take action following the first Old Firm game of the season.

Once again the showpiece encounter was marred by shameful scenes off the park, including sectarian signing, offensive banners and effigies, and the destruction of toilets in the away end.

Club 1872 took particular exception to blow up dolls, wearing Rangers scarfs, being hung by their necks from the upper tier at Celtic Park.

They also accused Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell of encouraging shameful behaviour from the Green Brigade section in recent years.

The statement read: “Club 1872 has today written to the Rangers board requesting that they ban Celtic supporters from Ibrox until Celtic can prove they have taken substantive action against the Green Brigade and other overtly sectarian elements within their support.

“The Green Brigade has been cultivated, encouraged and rewarded by Peter Lawwell and the Celtic board for many years. So much so that at the beginning of this year they received their own standing section within Celtic Park. This is despite regular displays in support of active terrorist groups, anti-semitic displays and sectarian displays.

“At the Old Firm game on Saturday the Green Brigade displayed sectarian banners which read “Kill All Huns” and “Know Your Place Hun S***”. They were joined by other Celtic supporters, in a separate part of the ground, who hung effigies of Rangers supporters with their hands tied behind their backs and ropes around their necks.

“These displays were disgusting, threatening, sectarian and criminal. The groups responsible are easily identifiable if the will is there to do so. The reaction of both Celtic and Police Scotland has so far been pitiful.”

Club 1872 also made reference to the damaged caused by Rangers fans to the Celtic Park toilets. They asked supporters not to commit such acts as it would see a “financial penalty” imposed on the club, while insisting the damage is along the lines of what “happens at every Old Firm game at Ibrox”.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Suarez and Barcelona ‘wary of Celtic’ | Weiss hopes Celts ‘fail’ | Lennon hails Hibs history-makers

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY