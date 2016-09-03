Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn fit to face Celtic

Martyn Waghorn is on course to face Celtic next Saturday after playing as a substitute in Rangers’ 7-0 win over Linfield.

The striker damaged his hamstring in the opening league game of the season against Hamilton Academical but was given half an hour off the bench at Windsor Park in the Ibrox side’s convincing win.

Rangers manager Mark Warburton confirmed that Waghorn would in the squad for Celtic Park.

Warburton told Rangers TV: “He will join us for a full week of training so he’ll be involved in some capacity in the 18 to face Celtic. It’s good to welcome Waggy back, he has a great goalscoring record and so much more that he brings to the team.

“But it’s about using the squad and having complete faith and belief in the squad, which we do, and having options to choose from.”

Waghorn was Rangers’ top scorer last season with 28 league and cup goals.

