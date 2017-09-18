Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos a target for 5 English clubs

Alfredo Morelos is reportedly on the radar of several English clubs, after a number of scouts took in Partick Thistle’s 2-2 draw with Rangers at Firhill on Friday night.

Representatives from five Championship clubs, thought to be Aston Villa, Barnsley, Bristol City, Derby County and Reading, were in attendance at the Scottish Premiership match where Morelos scored the opening goal, taking his tally to six goals in six games for Pedro Caixinha’s side.

The 21-year-old Colombian striker, nicknamed ‘El Buffalo’, signed during the summer from Finnish side HJK Helsinki, after he was recommended to the Ibrox side by former striker and current coach Jonatan Johansson.

But the forward’s early season form appears to have caught the eye of clubs south of the Border after netting eight goals in nine games in all competitions.

Reading attempted to sign striker Tomer Hemed - once close to signing for Rangers - during the transfer window but failed to bring the Brighton forward to the Madjeski Stadium.

Barnsley and Derby, like many Championship sides, have brought in a number of players from the Scottish leagues over the past few years.

Stevie Mallan and Liam Lindsay joined the Tykes in the summer from St Mirren and Partick Thistle respectively, while Johnny Russell has made more than 160 appearances for the Rams since arriving from Dundee United.

Morelos signed a three-year deal with Rangers in the summer after netting 46 goals in 62 matches for HJK.