Rangers star Nacho Novo goes for vacant Airdrieonians job

Former Rangers striker Nacho Novo has applied to become the new boss of Airdrie.

The Daily Record reported that the Spaniard was excited to become a coach and has lodged an application to become the next manager of the Lanarkshire side.

Rangers' Nacho Novo in action. Picture: PA

Airdrie have been without a manager since former Celtic star Mark Wilson quit the position in the summer.

The Gers legend recently applied to be Portuguese boss Pedro Caixinha’s number three only to be pipped to the post by Jonatan Johansson.

Airdrie will sift through the various applications this week.

Novo won three league titles, two Scottish Cups and one league cup in a six year stint at Ibrox from 2004-2010.