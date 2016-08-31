Rangers sign ex-Arsenal centre-back Philippe Senderos

Rangers have completed their summer transfer business by signing former Arsenal centre-back Philippe Senderos.

The Swiss defender has signed a one-year contract following a successful trial period.

The 31-year-old is Mark Warburton’s 11th summer signing and joins after a proposed deal for Joleon Lescott fell through two weeks ago.

Senderos told the Rangers website: “I’m delighted to have finally signed, I’m really pleased and I can’t wait to crack on.

“It is a massive club. I went back to Switzerland and I wanted to be at the Euros; unfortunately it didn’t work out, but when I had the chance to come up here and train and join such as big club, it was a no brainer for me.”

Senderos said that the presence of Warburton at Rangers was one of the reasons he decided on a move to Ibrox.

He added: “He’s a big factor in me joining this football club.

“He’s got big ambitions, he might not say them in the interviews, but within the team there is a lot of belief in this group and, for sure, we want to compete for the top place.

“We know it’s a big task at the moment, but we are up for the challenge and we have the belief within the team. That’s what we have to carry onto the football pitch.”

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>