Search

Rangers share supporters’ ‘disgust’ over ‘sectarian hatred’

Celtic and Rangers fans during Saturday's Old Firm game. Picture: SNS

Celtic and Rangers fans during Saturday's Old Firm game. Picture: SNS

5
Have your say

Rangers have backed up claims their fans were subjected to ‘sickening’ and ‘shameful’ levels of hatred during the recent Old Firm derby at Celtic Park.

Celtic won the match 5-1, but the contest was again marred by regrettable scenes away from the park.

Rangers fans trashed a toilet in the Celtic Park away end, while Celtic supporters received criticism for offensive banners and an effigies depicting Rangers fans hanging from their necks.

Earlier today, Club 1872, a Rangers supporters group, released a statement where they revealed they had contacted the club asking for Celtic supporters to be banned from Ibrox for future Old Firm games.

The club have responded with a statement sent to Sky Sports.

It read: “The club’s Directors are fully aware of the disgust felt by Rangers supporters who were subjected to a sickening and shameful display of outright sectarian hatred towards them.

“We also share the fans’ anger and will be contacting Club 1872 as a matter of urgency.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Suarez and Barcelona ‘wary of Celtic’ | Weiss hopes Celts ‘fail’ | Lennon hails Hibs history-makers

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Back to the top of the page