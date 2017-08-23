Rangers set to complete loan signing of Aaron Nemane

Have your say

Rangers are set to complete the signing of Manchester City youngster Aaron Nemane on a loan deal until January, according to reports.

The 19-year-old winger is capable of operating on either flank and is said to be blessed with real pace.

The deal is thought to have been negotiated by Rangers’ director of football Mark Allen, who spent several years working as Manchester City’s academy director.

Born in France but raised in Manchester, the player would become the Ibrox club’s tenth summer signing, though it is understood he would mainly feature in the club’s development squad.

The deal could be completed by the close of play on Wednesday.

