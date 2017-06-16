Rangers sell Joe Garner to Ipswich Town for £1 million

Rangers striker Joe Garner has left Ibrox to join Ipswich Town on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £1 million

The 29-year-old, whose signing was announced on the Rangers and Ipswich websites, is the Tractor Boys’ second signing of the summer following the arrival of Jordan Spence.

The forward scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Rangers last season and became something of a cult hero at Ibrox.

A statement issued by the Glasgow club said: “Rangers can today confirm that Joe Garner has left the club to join Ipswich Town.

“Garner leaves with our best wishes and joins the Tractor Boys on a three year contract for an undisclosed fee.”

Garner made his name at Carlisle and Preston, helping the latter to promotion to the Championship in 2014/15 and landing the League One Player of the Year award in the process.