Rangers seal loan deal for Jon Toral from Arsenal

Rangers have signed Spanish midfielder Jon Toral on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

The player arrived in Glasgow on Tuesday evening and underwent a medical the following day.

Rangers finally receieved international clearance today and Toral is likely to be presented to the media at a press conference later.

Toral came through the Barcelona youth academy and signed for the Gunners in 2014, but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the north London club.

He has plenty of experience at Championship level in England though, having spent the 2014-15 season at Brentford where he played 34 matches and scored six times.

He performed equally well last season at Birmingham, making 36 league appearances and scoring eight goals.

Toral spent the first half of the current campaign at Spanish top-flight side Granada, but only started five times in La Liga.