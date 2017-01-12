Rangers’ Rob Kiernan wins appeal against two-game ban

Rangers defender Rob Kiernan has won his appeal against a two-game suspension for allegedly striking an opponent.

Kieran was offered the ban after being accused of hitting St Johnstone’s Steven Anderson during the 1-1 draw between the sides on 28 December.

The Ibrox player opted to contest the decision and a Disciplinary Tribunal was convened today.

It delivered a “not proven” verdict and Kiernan is now free to play.

Anderson had been critical of Kiernan in the aftermath of the game and was adamant his opponent would be punished retrospectively.

However, Rangers manager Mark Warburton had claimed the incident had been exaggerated.