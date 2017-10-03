Rangers remove unpopular Ibrox staircase banners

The banners covering the corners of the main stand at Ibrox have been taken down.

Supporters were unhappy the iconic glass staircases were hidden from view when the banners first went up back in August.

While many assumed this was to cover construction work, the club’s supporter liaison officer revealed this was not the case, prompting many fans to question the board’s motivation.

Rangers have now said in a statement they are pursuing extra revenue through sponsorship and advertising, and covered the glass stairwells to “highlight the potential” for companies to possibly use in future.

The banners covering the corner of the Bill Struth Main Stand before September's win over Dundee. Picture: SNS

For the meantime, though, the banners have been removed.

A statement read: “The wrap around banners at both ends of the main Ibrox stand are to be taken down.

“The glass stairwells had been ‘dressed’ during the Commonwealth Games for promotional purposes and the thinking was to look at a branding exercise which would also highlight the potential for partners/sponsors to utilise the space in the future.

“This purpose has now been served and so the banners will be coming down today.”

