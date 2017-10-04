Rangers release image of new third kit

Rangers have released an image of a new third kit to be worn across the rest of the 2017/18 season.
The Ibrox club put up a graphic on the Rangers Megastore website after a picture of the strip was leaked on social media earlier on Wednesday.
The top will be available for as much as £54.99 and can be bought from Friday.
After agreeing a new deal with Sports Direct and Mike Ashley earlier this year, Rangers decided to keep last season’s home kit for the new campaign but would work with designers Puma over a new away and third kit.
