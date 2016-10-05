Rangers players visit fans involved in bus crash

Rangers players and manager Mark Warburton have visited fans involved in a fatal bus crash at the weekend.

Ryan Baird died after a bus travelling through East Ayrshire on its way to Ibrox landed on its side, injuring 18 others on board.

The supporters club whose coach was involved in the crash on Saturday on the way to Ibrox issued a “sincere thanks” to Wartburton, his players, backroom staff and directors for the support they had offered.

The coach was taking the Nith Valley Loyal Rangers Supporters’ Club to Ibrox Stadium, where Rangers were due to play Partick Thistle in the Scottish Premiership.

Nith Valley Loyal Rangers Supporters Club revealed Rangers had been in daily contact with them and Mr Baird’s family since the crash.

A statement from Nith Valley Loyal said: “The club would like to offer our sincere thanks to everyone at Rangers Football Club for everything they’ve done in supporting Ryan’s family and the survivors of Saturday’s terrible tragedy.

“Managing director Stewart Robertson, the manager, assistant manager and two first team players met with our supporters at the Deerhunter yesterday and four first team players visited our two members still in Crosshouse Hospital.

“These visits have been valuable in helping our members, especially the youngsters, start to come to terms with what has happened.

