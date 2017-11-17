Rangers players ‘embarrassed’ they’ve not won three in a row

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass admits the players are too embarrassed to discuss their quest for a hat-trick of victories.

READ MORE - No update in search for new Rangers boss, admits Graeme Murty

Rangers' Josh Windass in training ahead of this weekend's clash with Hamilton. Picture: SNS

The Light Blues can record three consecutive wins for the first time since December 2016 when they host Hamilton on Saturday.

Rangers won four Ladbrokes Premiership games in a row against Aberdeen, Hearts, Hamilton and Inverness that month under Mark Warburton, but the lack of consistency since cost Pedro Caixinha his job last month.

“It’s a bit weird that we are even trying to win three games in a row, to be honest,” Windass said.

“If we do it’s a good thing to achieve considering our recent form, but a club of this size shouldn’t even be thinking about winning three games in a row.

“We have never really spoken about winning three games in a row. It’s a bit more embarrassing that we’ve not won three games in a row than talking about it.

“We’ve just not been good enough, that’s the bottom line. There’s nothing else I can really put my finger on. We’ve not been good enough and it’s something we need to put right.”

That four-match run almost a year ago was the only time Rangers have won more than two matches on the trot since gaining promotion.

Caretaker boss Graeme Murty said: “Rangers as a football club has been built on winning, a history of winning, particularly at Ibrox, being relentless and aggressive at home and going on these kinds of runs.

“So if we want to take our place back at the top table of Scottish football, we have to get that reputation back.

“We have to go and exert our will upon our opponents and put these kinds of run together because, if we don’t, people are going to leave us behind.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: De Boer won’t rule out Ibrox return | Scotland to play in ‘losers’ World Cup? | New job for Pedro