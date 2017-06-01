Rangers on brink of signing ex-Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack

Rangers are closing in on a deal for Ryan Jack and could announce the signing of the former Aberdeen captain this afternoon.

Jack, 25, is a free agent after his contract at Pittodrie expired and he is expected to sign a three-year contract at Ibrox.

The Aberdeen-born midfielder has spent his whole career with the Dons and played his final game for the club in last weekend’s Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic.

Jack was stripped of the captaincy before the final when it became clear he saw his future away from Pittodrie.

If the deal goes through he will become Rangers’ second signing of the week following the capture of experienced Portuguese international defender Bruno Alves from Cagliari on Wednesday.