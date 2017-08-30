Rangers nearing loan deal for full-back Declan John - reports

Have your say

Rangers are poised to agree a loan deal for Cardiff City full-back Declan John, according to STV.

The 22-year-old left-sided defender, who can also play wing-back, has fallen out of the first-team picture at Cardiff and would welcome a move to Glasgow.

Director of football Mark Allen is negotiating the deal, which Rangers hope to conclude in the next 24 hours before the transfer deadline closes.

Rangers have been looking for a left-sided defender to push Lee Wallace for a starting spot.

John has been capped twice by Wales and is a product of Cardiff’s youth academy.

